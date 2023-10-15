Highlights Wilfred Ndidi is thriving in the Championship with Leicester City, excelling in a new advanced midfield role and contributing with assists.

Ndidi will be preparing for the African Cup of Nations in January, aiming to bring silverware back to Nigeria.

Ndidi's contract situation will be a key factor in determining his future at Leicester City, with potential suitors and a Premier League return on the horizon.

Wilfred Ndidi is thriving in the Championship with Leicester City targeting an immediate Premier League return.

The Foxes have needed no adjustment period to reacquaint themselves with life in the second tier, with the opening day win in the M69 Derby over Coventry City spelling the perfect start to a potentially blistering campaign.

A run of six successive league wins, meanwhile, sees Leicester sit top of the pile with the high-flying Ipswich Town following swiftly behind, with convincing victories over Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Preston sending serious warning signs to the rest of the division.

Keeping a wealth of talent in the form of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi has been instrumental to Enzo Maresca's sterling start to life in the Midlands, with the latter looking like he is back to his best after a season to forget.

With that said, we are taking a look at things the Nigerian midfielder could be considering as January fast approaches.

Preparing for the AFCON

While excelling in the league is all well and good, Ndidi will be keeping one eye on the African Cup of Nations as we progress past the second international break of the campaign.

The Nigerian international will be hoping to bring silverware back to his nation in the new year with the Super Eagles aiming for their fourth AFCON title.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Assisting in Nigeria's last qualification match with a 6-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe, the midfielder will be looking to continue his rich vein of form back at the King Power Stadium to keep confidence flowing and put him in good stead for the forthcoming competition.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of new boss Enzo Maresca, Ndidi looks to have refound his spark after last season's disastrous relegation, putting his undoubted quality to the test for both club and country - for the idea of two titles this campaign will certainly be an illustrious prospect for the main man.

Adjusting to a new role

While the experienced international is undeniably a Premier League level talent, an adjustment to his midfield role and responsibilities has seen Ndidi shine in a different capacity.

The 26-year-old has operated in a more mobile, advanced role looking to create and surge into more forward areas to support the frontline.

Such an approach has seen the star midfielder record assists in his last three league outings in the wins over Blackburn, Preston and Stoke City.

While still adapting to the new role after being seen as more of a defensively-disciplined figure, the former Manchester City coach has been impressed by his work ethic and application.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, he said: "He’s enjoying it, and he’s open-minded. He’s trying to learn something new, and he’s making the effort to try to understand it and learn.

“He’s doing very well at arriving in the box. He’s doing not so good at staying in position and moving in the right way in the pocket.

"Most of the time he’s higher, close to the opposition central defender, and sometimes he has to drop a little bit more. But as I said, it’s new for him and it’s not easy. But for sure he’s always in the box."

Does Wilfred Ndidi's future lie at Leicester City?

Overlooking everything else, however, is the future of Wilfred Ndidi and whether he will be a Leicester City player come the end of January, let alone the future.

Ndidi was close to agreeing a move to Nottingham Forest late on in the summer window, according to Nottinghamshire Live, only for the Reds to make a move for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré instead.

With three goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season, potential suitors are unlikely to go away, while the Nigerian's contract situation will likely prove to be a sticking point.

Ndidi's contract is set to expire in the summer, leaving Leicester with little wriggle room regarding his long-term future at the club. For both parties, a new deal would likely be the optimal solution, with a Premier League return looking like an inevitable outcome either way.

Failing that, the Foxes will have to weigh up how they will fare without him with the AFCON a tester as to how they deal without his presence in the middle of the park. While any fee would be limited due to the length of his existing deal, Maresca's side would need to work out whether keeping him for the full season regardless, is the best way to secure the Championship title.