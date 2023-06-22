The Championship season is almost upon us again despite finishing just three weeks ago - with Leicester City aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premiership after a shock relegation.

Two fifth-placed finishes, an FA Cup and various European adventures have been enjoyed by Foxes fans in recent seasons, and that isn't even counting their Premier League title win back in 2015/16, which was subsequently followed by a strong Champions League campaign. Times have been good in the Midlands over the last decade, but that has all changed in the last month.

Just seven years after their miraculous title win, Leicester were relegated on the final day of the season after Everton's 1-0 win over Bournemouth confined them to the final relegation spot. Even with an array of attacking talent including Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes, 34 points wasn't enough - and with Enzo Maresca acting as their new boss, the Foxes will take to the second-tier hoping to earn their place back at the top table. The fixtures for the new season are out, and fans can now plan their away days accordingly - with an opening day bout with X on the cards first.

Who is Leicester City's first fixture of the season?

Leicester's second-tier journey starts against Coventry City at the King Power Stadium, with the season commencing on the weekend of Saturday, August 5. The rest of the month consists of fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

What fixture do Leicester City have on Boxing Day?

Enzo Maresca's side will face a festive fixture against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Not for the faint-hearted!

Who is Leicester City's last fixture of the season?

Hopefully avoiding final day drama for the second season in a row, Leicester City's fans will watch them face off against last season's play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Championship season.

Leicester City's 2023/24 fixtures in full

AUGUST

Sunday 6 August, 2023 | 12pm kick-off | Coventry City (H)

Saturday 12 August, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Huddersfield Town (A)

Saturday 19 August, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Cardiff City (H)

Saturday 26 August, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Rotherham United (A)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 2 September, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Hull City (H)

Saturday 16 September, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Southampton (A)

Wednesday 20 September, 2023 | 7:45pm kick-off | Norwich City (A)

Saturday 23 September, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Bristol City (H)

Saturday 30 September, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Blackburn Rovers (A)

OCTOBER

Wednesday 4 October, 2023 | 7:45pm kick-off | Preston North End (H)

Saturday 7 October, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Stoke City (H)

Saturday 21 October, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Swansea City (A)

Tuesday 24 October, 2023 | 7:45pm kick-off | Sunderland (H)

Saturday 28 October, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Queens Park Rangers (A)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4 November, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Leeds United (H)

Saturday 11 November, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday 25 November, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Watford (H)

Wednesday 29 November, 2023 | 7:45pm kick-off | Sheffield Wednesday (A)

DECEMBER

Saturday 2 December, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | West Bromwich Albion (A)

Saturday 9 December, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Plymouth Argyle (H)

Wednesday 13 December, 2023 | 7:45pm kick-off | Millwall (H)

Saturday 16 December, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Birmingham City (A)

Saturday 23 December, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Rotherham United (H)

Tuesday 26 December, 2023 | 3pm kick-off | Ipswich Town (A)

Friday 29 December, 2023 | 7:45 kick-off | Cardiff City (A)

JANUARY

Monday 1 January, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Huddersfield Town (H)

Saturday 13 January, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Coventry City (A)

Saturday 20 January, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Ipswich Town (H)

Saturday 27 January, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Swansea City (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3 February, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Stoke City (A)

Saturday 10 February, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Watford (A)

Tuesday 13 February, 2024 | 7:45pm kick-off | Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Saturday 17 February, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Middlesbrough (H)

Saturday 24 February, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Leeds United (A)

MARCH

Saturday 2 March, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Queens Park Rangers (H)

Tuesday 5 March, 2024 | 7:45pm kick-off | Sunderland (A)

Saturday 9 March, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Hull City (A)

Saturday 16 March, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Southampton (H)

Friday 29 March, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Bristol City (A)

APRIL

Monday 1 April, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Norwich City (H)

Saturday 6 April, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Birmingham City (H)

Tuesday 9 April, 2024 | 7:45pm kick-off | Millwall (A)

Saturday 13 April, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Plymouth Argyle (A)

Saturday 20 April, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | West Bromwich Albion (H)

Saturday 27 April, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Preston North End (A)

MAY

Saturday 4 May, 2024 | 3pm kick-off | Blackburn Rovers (H)