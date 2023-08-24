With just over a week to go until the end of the summer transfer window, it would be no surprise to see Leicester City splash the cash to improve their already talented squad.

There has been something of a rebuild for the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League under new head coach Enzo Maresca, with England international experience such as Conor Coady and Harry Winks arriving as well as Stephy Mavididi, Callum Doyle, Mads Hermansen and Cesare Casadei.

City have made their money in the window though with the sales of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison to Newcastle United and Tottenham, with hundreds and thousands of pounds a week saved as well on the departures of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans on free transfers.

With the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne being linked with moves away still as well, there could be even more money for Maresca and the recruitment team to play with as the September 1 deadline approaches, with a deal agreed for Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun and a move in the works for Sporting CP youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

It doesn't look like the Foxes will stop their though with their pursuit of young attacking players as reports from Argentina claim that they are in the running for one of their rising talents.

According to TyC Sports, City are battling with Brighton & Hove Albion, who have brought plenty of South American talents to the Amex Stadium in recent years, for the services of Newell's Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre.

The report claims that Aguirre's club are seeking around a $10 million (£7.88 million) fee for the 20-year-old, which should be well within the reach of both the Foxes and the Seagulls.

Inter Miami of the MLS have also been linked with Aguirre in recent times, but they now face competition from England for the starlet's services.

Who is Brian Aguirre?

Aguirre, who has been at Newell's since he was 12 years of age, made his first-team debut in April 2021 at the age of 18, but it was in the 2022 Argentine season where he made his league breakthrough for the club with eight starts.

The winger was also capped for Argentina at under-20 level that year, scoring his first goal in a match against Uruguay in August.

2023 has been more of a breakout year for Aguirre - he played at the FIFA under-20's World Cup, notching a goal and assist in a 5-0 drubbing of New Zealand and has played 20 times in the first phase of the Liga Profesional (the top flight of Argentine football), scoring once and bagging four assists.

And in Newell's' first match of the second phase of the league, Aguirre found the back of the net on Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over Cordoba Central, further enhancing his reputation, and despite being a winger by trade he played through the middle as a striker.

His performances have caught the attention of English clubs now, who are looking to bring him across the Atlantic Ocean.

What is Brian Aguirre's situation at Newell's Old Boys?

Aguirre's last contract extension at his Argentine club came in December 2022, according to Transfermarkt, where he penned an extension until the end of 2025.

With over two years remaining on his deal in his home country, Aguirre will not be cheap or easy to purchase for Leicester or Brighton, and it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will be tempted with a move to England.