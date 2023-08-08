Highlights Liverpool is interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to bolster their midfield options.

Carlton Palmer believes it will take a significant bid for Liverpool to secure Dewsbury-Hall's signature as Leicester is not in a position to sell.

Dewsbury-Hall's goals and defensive solidity make him an important player for Leicester in their quest for promotion, and losing him would be difficult for fans to accept.

The future of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was thrown into centre stage prior to the weekend’s opening round of Championship action.

The Leicester City midfielder has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are interested in making a move for the 24-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options, and believes that his Premier League experience makes Dewsbury-Hall a smart potential addition.

The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in recent weeks has left the squad looking a little light heading into the new league campaign.

Since this speculation has arisen, the Leicester academy graduate played a starring role in Enzo Maresca’s first competitive game in charge of the club.

The Foxes earned a 2-1 win over Coventry City at the weekend, with both goals coming courtesy of Dewsbury-Hall, scoring in the 77th and 87th minute to turn around a 1-0 deficit.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Liverpool’s pursuit of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Carlton Palmer has praised the ability of the Englishman, but is sceptical as to whether Leicester will agree to a sale.

The former midfielder has predicted it will take a huge sum for Liverpool to win his signature this summer.

“Liverpool have expressed an interest in Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The midfield player, very talented.

“But Leicester are not in a position now that they need to sell, having brought in significant funds from the sale of Maddison and Barnes.

“Hall is under contract until 2027, so Leicester are in the driving seat.

“Given his opening day input, his age and his importance to Leicester in that kind of holding midfield role, I think it’s highly unlikely Leicester will entertain any offers for him.

“Unless it’s a huge bid, I think they will keep the 24-year-old in their quest for automatic promotion.”

Leicester found themselves 1-0 down to Coventry to start the second half following Kyle McFadzean’s headed goal in the 47th minute.

But Maresca’s side earned all three points against the Sky Blues to get off to a winning start to the new season.

It has been a busy summer in Leicestershire in preparation for a promotion push back to the Premier League.

With just a few weeks remaining in the summer window, it remains to be seen what kind of business will happen involving Leicester.

Up next for the Foxes is a trip to face Burton Albion in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

Will Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remain at Leicester City?

Dewsbury-Hall proved how important he could be to Leicester’s promotion push this year with his performance against Coventry.

His goals turned around the game, but it will be his defensive solidity that will help Leicester get the results they need consistently.

Having already lost Barnes and Maddison, it would be a tough pill for fans to swallow to lose another beloved first team squad member.

Liverpool have cycled through a number of options in midfield this summer but have come up short in terms of agreeing a fee, so could run into the same problems when negotiating with Leicester.