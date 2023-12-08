Highlights Joel Matip's long-term injury could impact Leicester City and Preston North End as they were linked with a potential move for the centre-back.

Jarell Quansah, a promising talent at Liverpool, could potentially stay at the club instead of going out on loan due to Matip's injury.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester and Preston could benefit from adding another defensive option in the January transfer window.

Joel Matip has been ruled out with a significant long-term injury which could impact Leicester City and Preston North End.

The 32-year-old is set to miss the rest of this season, having torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which could keep him out of action until the start of the next campaign.

Liverpool are now looking light at the back, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez their remaining options.

Konaté and Gomez’s own injury records mean it is difficult for Jürgen Klopp to rely on the pairing to remain fit for the rest of the term, with van Dijk also having injury issues in the past couple of seasons.

The German will want to strengthen his backline for the second half of the campaign, but there are multiple ways he can go about doing that.

Leicester City and Preston North End impact

One option could be to dip into the January transfer market and make a short-term signing, but he could also look to the academy system and offer Jarell Quansah an opportunity to impress at a senior level.

This would have a significant knock-on effect at Leicester and Preston going into January.

The Championship duo were both linked with a potential move for the centre-back, who has already featured four times in the Premier League.

Quansah has primarily been used as a secondary option, with most of his senior minutes coming in the EFL Cup and Europa League so far.

But a chance to play in the Premier League could now be on the cards, which would mean staying at Anfield instead of going out on loan when the transfer window opens next month.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has already admitted that the chances of signing the defender were slim.

An important few weeks ahead for Quansah

However, his first team chances in the second half of the campaign may dry up due to Liverpool’s focus on their league title push, which could lead to a loan move.

However, Matip’s injury could throw a spanner in those plans, as Klopp may now feel the 20-year-old is ready to take up regular league minutes in his place.

There are still a few weeks until the January window, so it is likely Quansah will get a first team opportunity which could determine his immediate future.

If he does impress, then Klopp will likely keep him at the club instead of loaning him out due to Matip’s long-term absence.

This will come as a blow to Leicester and Preston, as the youngster is a promising talent that could make a real impact for either side as they battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side has defensive options, but the Italian is clearly keen to improve on his current players, with the likes of Harry Souttar having fallen completely out of favour.

Meanwhile, Preston’s own injury issues mean that another defensive arrival wouldn’t be the worst January transfer move.

The next few weeks will be telling for both clubs’ chances of signing the young centre-back, with the busy December schedule almost guaranteeing Quansah another chance in the Liverpool first team before the January window opens.