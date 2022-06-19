Leicester and Brighton join race for Bristol City starlet already being monitored by Rangers and Celtic

Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion are eyeing a move for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister.

According to Football Insider, the two Premier League clubs are chasing the highly-rated teenager who is considered one of the most promising young players in the country.

The 16-year-old made his Bristol City under-23’s debut against Queen’s Park Rangers last October when he was just 15-years-old, and ever since, scouts from Premier League clubs are said to have regularly visited the south west in order to watch him play.

Bristol City are desperate to keep hold of the young attacking midfielder, though, and have offered him scholarship terms moving forwards.

However, Football Insider state that they face an uphill battle to keep the youngster in BS3, with several clubs, not just Leicester and Brighton, reportedly interested.

The Football Insider report comes after The Sun reported late last night that Aston Villa had also joined the race to sign the 16-year-old.

In their report, The Sun also detailed that Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic were already monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation ahead of the summer.

The Verdict

It certainly sounds as though Bristol City are going to have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Reuben McAllister.

Not only are Leicester and Brighton and Hove Albion interested, the 16-year-old has also attracted the attention of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Rangers, and Celtic.

Those clubs are just the ones we know about, too.

That being said, whilst they will no doubt do everything they can to convince the youngster to stay, this may be a player the Robins are powerless in preventing leaving Ashton Gate this summer.