No matter how much money you spent on transfers, or bring in from elsewhere - there sometimes can be no better deal than a loan deal.

You only have to look at last season's Championship campaign to notice that. Burnley borrowed Ian Maatsen, Nathan Tella and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Premier League sides, Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee joined Sheffield United across the Pennines, whilst Luton borrowed Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba to fire them to promotion.

This season, there are a whole host of deals that have caught the eye; Drameh and Harwood-Bellis have returned to the second-tier, but they have yet to feature prominently - and others have already made their mark in what is a difficult division. Football League World takes a look at four loanees who have caught the eye.

4 Jay Stansfield

Stansfield enjoyed a loan spell at Exeter City last year, following in the footsteps of his late father Adam - but moving on loan to Birmingham City this summer, there were doubts over how well he would perform.

He's featured in just 100 minutes of football for the Blues, but scoring a last-minute winner on your debut is some way to endear yourself to the home support - nevermind against Exeter's rivals Plymouth Argyle. Another goal in the home draw vs Millwall shows that Stansfield could go to the very top.

3 Liam Delap

Delap struggled on loan last season at Stoke City and Preston North End. Making 37 appearances in the second-tier, he was rewarded with just four goals all season - three at Stoke, and a measly one at Deepdale.

But this season has seemingly seen a breakthrough for Delap - at least, it has started that way. A goal for Hull on the opening day at Norwich, his first ever assist in the second-tier against Bristol City and the winner at Leicester at the weekend means that he's well and truly strutting his stuff.

2 Cesare Casadei

We saw just how good Casadei was last season whilst playing for Reading despite their relegation - and his output is clear to see in a side that will no doubt be challenging for the title come the end of the campaign.

The Chelsea starlet scored on his debut for the Foxes with a last-minute winner against Cardiff, and you only have to look at him wrestling his way into the Reading first-team last season at the age of 20 to know that the former Inter Milan youngster has quite a lot about him.

Alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks, this could be a very good midfield trio that is supported by Wilfried Ndidi.

1 Ki-Jana Hoever

They say good things come in two's - and that's exactly why Stoke have opted to bring Ki-Jana Hoever back on another loan spell from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman impressed last season with four goals in just 15 games from right-back, which is a position that he hadn't entirely mastered at either Liverpool or Wolves.

Given another chance to shine at the bet365 Stadium this season, he scored on his second debut against Rotherham, and looks every part to be an astute signing. There is no doubt that his ceiling is one that is way beyond the second-tier.