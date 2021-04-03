Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Legend for us’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans pay tribute to one man after Swansea win

Published

4 mins ago

on

Birmingham City picked up a big three points in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Friday, as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at St Andrews.

The hosts missed a big chance to go ahead in the first half, when Lukas Jutkiewicz saw his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman in the Swansea goal.

But after 90 minutes where neither side were able to break the deadlock, Birmingham were handed the chance to snatch a winner in stoppage time with another penalty, and this time Scott Hogan made no mistake from the spot.

Can you get 18/18 on this Birmingham City shirt sponsor quiz?

1 of 18

Who sponsored Birmingham City's kit in the 2001/02 season?

At the other end of the pitch meanwhile, Birmingham had produced a considerable effort to keep Swansea at bay, and one man who played a key part in that, was captain Harlee Dean.

The centre back produced another impressive performance since the recent appointment of Lee Bowyer to control his side’s defence and prevent Swansea from finding the opener, something that did not go unnoticed amongst the Birmingham fanbase as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blues supporters had to say about the 29-year-old following his latest showing.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Legend for us’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans pay tribute to one man after Swansea win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: