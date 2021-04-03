‘Legend for us’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans pay tribute to one man after Swansea win

Birmingham City picked up a big three points in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Friday, as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at St Andrews.

The hosts missed a big chance to go ahead in the first half, when Lukas Jutkiewicz saw his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman in the Swansea goal.

But after 90 minutes where neither side were able to break the deadlock, Birmingham were handed the chance to snatch a winner in stoppage time with another penalty, and this time Scott Hogan made no mistake from the spot.

At the other end of the pitch meanwhile, Birmingham had produced a considerable effort to keep Swansea at bay, and one man who played a key part in that, was captain Harlee Dean.

The centre back produced another impressive performance since the recent appointment of Lee Bowyer to control his side’s defence and prevent Swansea from finding the opener, something that did not go unnoticed amongst the Birmingham fanbase as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blues supporters had to say about the 29-year-old following his latest showing.

I gotta say last 3 games Harlee Dean has been incredible, credit where credits due 👏🏻 #BCFC — Luke Simonds (@LukeSimo28) April 2, 2021

Have to say……… ive slated Harlee Dean for most of the season and last but since Bowyer has come in he is a different player! #BCFC — Shirlo (@Jamie23Shirley) April 3, 2021

Lee Bowyer is a breath of fresh air. He says it how it is. He’s got the players performing well. He gets us. Also.. Harlee Dean has gone from potential League One bench-warmer to a brick wall within a few weeks. Magical stuff! Also.. FIRE UP THE SURVIVAL JET SKI!#BCFC — RICHIE (@lumdoggy) April 2, 2021

Bowyer has turned Harlee Dean into prime Nesta and it feels so good.#BCFC — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) April 2, 2021

Harlee Dean man of the match, second time, need I say more. Where are the knockers, the guy is a legend for us #bcfc #harleedean — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) April 2, 2021

I actually really love Harlee dean #BCFC — Andy Pawson (@AndyPawson2) April 2, 2021

Another MOTM performance from Harlee Dean again been different gravy since Bowyers came in #BCFC — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown31) April 2, 2021

Harlee Dean is going to go to the euros isn’t he? #bcfc #elcapitano — Adam Butler (@adbutler85) April 2, 2021