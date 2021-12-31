‘Legendary status already’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s display v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten league run to five matches yesterday evening as they secured a precious 1-0 victory over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Terriers made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Harry Toffolo’s low cross from the left-hand side was controlled well by Duane Holmes who fired home from six yards, though they enjoyed an uncomfortable night in the East Midlands as the hosts dominated possession and went close to scoring themselves several times.

However, big performances from several of the visitors’ key men made sure Carlos Corberan’s side took all three points back up to West Yorkshire, with this result firing them into the play-off zone after winning nine points from nine in their previous three Championship matches.

This period marks Huddersfield’s most consistent run of results since the beginning of the season, flirting with the top six earlier in the campaign but failing to put any form of winning run together to be able to sustain a potential promotion push up until now.

One man that will certainly welcome last night’s result is the Terriers’ first-choice shot-stopper Lee Nicholls who will be glad to keep a clean sheet after failing to do so in his previous six games prior to their clash with Forest.

He had to play his part with yesterday’s hosts dominating the play and Corberan’s men missing a key defender in Tom Lees – but just how much do Huddersfield fans appreciate their number one?

We take a look at what a selection of Town supporters had to say about him as his side managed to keep the Reds at bay.

never known a bloke more deserving of this appreciation @LeeNicholls https://t.co/ymEV7Ytf9m — Bailey Bedborough (@Bailey_MKD) December 30, 2021

Can’t remember a better signing town have made on a free than this. The improvement from last season in goals is enormous. No way we’d be where we are with Schofield atm. https://t.co/tMurXXg4Pk — Tom (@TCMrmn) December 30, 2021

Flying this season love to see it 👏🏼! https://t.co/LXkwO2utl3 — Kieran Matthews (@kmatthews17) December 30, 2021

What a keeper! So lucky to have you with us Lee 💙🔵⚪ — RyanHTAFC 💙 (@RyanHTAFC8) December 30, 2021

What an absolute gem of a free transfer this was 👏🏼

Top top keeper. — Mollie (@MFirth26) December 30, 2021

Signing of the season. Such a solid keeper – brings confidence to the defence, and the fans. — OLS (@ols__25) December 30, 2021

Legendary Status already. — Mark White Acre 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mwwhtafc81) December 30, 2021

one of the best signings of the past decade — きJB (@ii4sorba) December 30, 2021