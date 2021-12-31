Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Legendary status already’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s display v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten league run to five matches yesterday evening as they secured a precious 1-0 victory over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Terriers made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Harry Toffolo’s low cross from the left-hand side was controlled well by Duane Holmes who fired home from six yards, though they enjoyed an uncomfortable night in the East Midlands as the hosts dominated possession and went close to scoring themselves several times.

However, big performances from several of the visitors’ key men made sure Carlos Corberan’s side took all three points back up to West Yorkshire, with this result firing them into the play-off zone after winning nine points from nine in their previous three Championship matches.

This period marks Huddersfield’s most consistent run of results since the beginning of the season, flirting with the top six earlier in the campaign but failing to put any form of winning run together to be able to sustain a potential promotion push up until now.

One man that will certainly welcome last night’s result is the Terriers’ first-choice shot-stopper Lee Nicholls who will be glad to keep a clean sheet after failing to do so in his previous six games prior to their clash with Forest.

He had to play his part with yesterday’s hosts dominating the play and Corberan’s men missing a key defender in Tom Lees – but just how much do Huddersfield fans appreciate their number one?

We take a look at what a selection of Town supporters had to say about him as his side managed to keep the Reds at bay.


