Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Legend’, ‘Untouchable’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been named as the Championship’s Manager of the Year at this year’s LMA Awards. 

The Argentine guided the Yorkshire-based side to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League, as they were crowned champions of the second-tier.

Leeds finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the Championship table, and will be eager to prove themselves in the Premier League next season.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Leeds United quiz? 

1 of 14

Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against?

Bielsa deserves a huge amount of credit for his role in transforming the club, who had previously been struggling to finish in the top-six.

But after play-off pain in the 2018/19 season, Leeds have responded in the best way possible, and have looked like the team to beat for much of this year’s league campaign.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bielsa being named as the Championship’s Manager of the Year.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Legend’, ‘Untouchable’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: