‘Legend’, ‘Untouchable’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent announcement

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been named as the Championship’s Manager of the Year at this year’s LMA Awards.

The Argentine guided the Yorkshire-based side to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League, as they were crowned champions of the second-tier.

Leeds finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the Championship table, and will be eager to prove themselves in the Premier League next season.

Bielsa deserves a huge amount of credit for his role in transforming the club, who had previously been struggling to finish in the top-six.

But after play-off pain in the 2018/19 season, Leeds have responded in the best way possible, and have looked like the team to beat for much of this year’s league campaign.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bielsa being named as the Championship’s Manager of the Year.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Congratulations announce new contract please — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 🏆 (@AlioskiLeeds31) July 27, 2020

Who else was it gonna be?! No other manager comes close. — 🦋 (@gailvink) July 27, 2020

Fantastic. He’s in a league of his own. No one comes close. — Neil Royce 🏆 (@royceylufc) July 27, 2020

What a legend. We are living in a golden era for our club. And this man is a huge part of that. So proud 👏👏👏👏👏 — Paul O’Connell (@pauloconnell100) July 27, 2020

What a beautiful man. So proud of him. Now announce bielsa 12 year contract — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) July 27, 2020

No contest

Legend 🙌 — Notsocheekytaylor (@Notsocheekytay1) July 27, 2020

Legend. Untouchable. We’re lucky to have him as our coach . #lufc — Mark Richardson (@Marko_1979) July 27, 2020

What a bloke. The man needs to be awarded an Honorary OBE 🏅. I hope the board make it happen. What he has done for the club is nothing short of incredible 👏👏👏 — Stuart Holland 🐾 🐒 (@stuholland1964) July 27, 2020

Not just a truely amazing coach, but a world class human being. Thank you Marcelo for all that you do. MOT 💛💙 — milo@LUFC (@miloLUFC1) July 27, 2020

An absolute class act. Really looking forward to see him put his wits against Klopp and Guardiola next season. — MANGAL SINGH (@mr51mgh) July 27, 2020

Our manager. 😍😍 I genuinely believe he has made me a better person coming into our lives. — 20 yards? 👍🏻 30 yards? 👍🏻 (@DanOCon09016316) July 27, 2020

What an absolute gentleman, so courteous and humble. We’re very very lucky to have such a wonderful, talented man at ER, long may it last! Thank you Marcelo Bielsa. #MOT — Come t'Revolution… (@ComeTRevolution) July 27, 2020