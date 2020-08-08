Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Legend’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s farewell message

Published

2 mins ago

on

Former Derby County defender Richard Keogh has posted a farewell message for supporters after joining MK Dons on Friday.

Keogh didn’t have the ending at the club that he would have hoped for, and he’s now going to be playing his football in League One as his career moves on.

Throughout his farewell message to the supporters of the club, Keogh talks about the memories that he’s made with the Rams and that he will always be one of them.

During seven years with Derby, the defender came close to Premier League football as Derby missed out with play-off heartbreak on several occasions, including a 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Queens Park Rangers.

Now, Keogh will be hoping that he can recover from his knee injury and get back to playing on a regular basis before his career comes to an end.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to the defender’s farewell message…

Can you get 100% in this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12

A v Bristol City


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Legend’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s farewell message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: