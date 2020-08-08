‘Legend’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s farewell message

Former Derby County defender Richard Keogh has posted a farewell message for supporters after joining MK Dons on Friday.

Keogh didn’t have the ending at the club that he would have hoped for, and he’s now going to be playing his football in League One as his career moves on.

To the Derby County fans pic.twitter.com/0GaYiNvdb3 — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) August 7, 2020

Throughout his farewell message to the supporters of the club, Keogh talks about the memories that he’s made with the Rams and that he will always be one of them.

During seven years with Derby, the defender came close to Premier League football as Derby missed out with play-off heartbreak on several occasions, including a 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Queens Park Rangers.

Now, Keogh will be hoping that he can recover from his knee injury and get back to playing on a regular basis before his career comes to an end.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to the defender’s farewell message…

Good Luck, thanks for the memories! pic.twitter.com/UMnh2PInlk — Alex Leyland (@AlexLeyland) August 7, 2020

Shame your Derby career ended like it did.. But good luck for the future. Once a ram always a ram 🐏 pic.twitter.com/QiZzkI1a6n — Sproso (@sprosaaaman) August 7, 2020

Wishing you the very best at MK. Thanks for the memories. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) August 7, 2020

Everything I ever wanted as a fan and a s a footballer myself. For me one off the best signing Derby have done in my lifetime. Games played is ridiculous. Body on the line. I dint care what some say I would proudly stand and clap you back in to pride Park… legend 🙌 🙌 ♥️♥️ — Paul Davo Davies (@Davo33_DCFC) August 7, 2020

Always gave 100% for #DCFC Good luck at MK Dons. They will love it when you go on one those runs down the pitch 👍 — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) August 7, 2020

Absolutely gutted to see you leave, without doubt my favourite player in recent years. I wish you all the best with your new club!! 😭😭😭😭 — Paul C 🐑🐑 (@paulc1884) August 7, 2020

Keogh it was a pleasure watching you in the black & white, some of those Messi like runs you went on with stay imbedded in my memory, yes your career ended in a sour way but you’ll always be a DCFC Legend…. all the best for the future #oncearam #DCFC #therams — Ian Hutchinson (@IanHutcho1) August 7, 2020