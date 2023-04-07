Huddersfield Town were amongst the clubs paying tribute to Izzy Brown this week after the attacking-midfielder confirmed his retirement from football.

Brown has had torrid luck with injuries over the course of his career, with an Achilles issue keeping him out recently.

The 26-year-old has now announced on Twitter his early retirement from playing.

Did Izzy Brown play for Huddersfield?

Brown spent a brief spell with Huddersfield during their promotion-winning campaign in 2016/17 under David Wagner.

The midfielder thrived in Town colours, with five goals and an assist in 21 appearances for the Terriers, who manouvered their way past Sheffield Wednesday and Reading FC in the play-offs to win promotion.

Brown also played for Chelsea, Rotherham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Preston North End in his career, although there's little denying that it was at Huddersfield in the EFL where we saw the best of him.

The club paid tribute to him and received a response.

Many Town supporters were in a reflective mood responding to Brown.

Another underlined their disappointment Brown never signed permanently for the club.

One fan branded Brown a "legend" whilst others poured forwards with tributes.