‘Legend’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player’s performance

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Marcus Harness’ goal and performance for his side in their 3-0 away win over Lincoln City last night in Sky Bet League One.

The attacker played a key role in helping his side to attain yet another victory as he opened the scoring at Sincil Bank on the stroke of half time before then assisting his side with completing the scoring in the second period as George Hirst and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild notched further strikes.

Harness once again showed how key he is for Pompey and the South Coast side will now be hoping that they can hold onto him past the January transfer window.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portsmouth faithful to react to what they had seen from the forward, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Need to keep him!! — Mackenzie Moore (@itskenzmoore) November 23, 2021

Thoroughly deserved that goal . Good first half . Well done lads . Let's kill this off early 2nd half and bring home the points 🎉⚽⚽ — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) November 23, 2021

Sign him up!!! — Wayne Outram (@Captain_Outram) November 23, 2021

THERE'S A STARMAN — Sidney Wise (@SidneyWise10) November 23, 2021

I LOVE THAT MAN — . (@h_metherell_pfc) November 23, 2021

BALLER — Jake (@Jake_PFC) November 23, 2021

Extend contract — JM (@HPRUMJ) November 23, 2021

legend — jas (@sourtimeszn) November 23, 2021

Put the contract on the table! https://t.co/YzeyenmzQ0 — Yeatsy_ (@JackLJYeats) November 23, 2021