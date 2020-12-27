‘Legend’, ‘Quality’ – Many Preston North End fans are impressed with midfielder’s recent showing v Derby County

Preston North End picked up an important three points on Boxing Day, as they ran out 1-0 winners against Derby County.

The game’s turning point came after just 20 minutes, when Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card, which saw Wayne Rooney’s side up against it from then on.

Preston came into the game in impressive form on their travels, but struggled to break down a resilient Derby defence on the day.

But their late pressure proved pivotal as Alan Browne’s curling effort found the top corner, to spark jubilant scenes from the Preston players in injury-time.

The goal was Browne’s third of the season in all competitions, and he’s been a key player for Alex Neil’s side this season in particular.

North End are now sat 13th in the Championship table after the win over the Rams, and they’ll be eager to close the gap on the teams in the play-off positions in the near future.

They’re six points adrift of sixth-placed Reading at the moment, and will know they need to build on this hard-fought win and find some consistency in their results.

Plenty of the Deepdale faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Browne’s performance in the win over Derby.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Sign the contract now please @Alan__Browne — Balders (@albalders39) December 26, 2020

Sign contact now yes — Connor (@Conpne2) December 26, 2020

#pnefc just from that Alan Browne’s embrace with Neil , I can see that Browne is committed! Hope that I’m not wrong 😅 — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) December 26, 2020

✍ pay @Alan__Browne what he wants! A young captain with pure quality. Build the team around him. #pnefc https://t.co/fnk3YKU5a1 — Kenny Marland (@kenny_marland) December 26, 2020

Just tell us he's signed the contract don't get a tease — Kris (@PNEKris) December 26, 2020

Quality — Liam (@Liam300592) December 26, 2020

Give Browne what he wants #PNEFC — Ernest G. Bilko 🌹 (@ste_nic) December 26, 2020

Sign Browne 10 year contract #pnefc — cameron (@CameronML21) December 26, 2020