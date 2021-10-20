Fulham
‘Legend’, ‘Pure class’ – These Fulham fans are delighted with 30-y/o after role in Cardiff City win
Fulham recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against Cardiff City this evening with Tom Cairney getting a goal on his return to action.
The classy midfielder had not featured for the Cottagers since December 2020 because of knee issues, and there was great excitement when he was named on the bench against QPR over the weekend.
With the game goalless against the Bluebirds, boss Marco Silva turned to Cairney at half-time as he replaced Harrison Reed and it was an inspired decision.
The 30-year-old took just over ten minutes to show his quality as he gave the Londoners the lead with a brilliant left-footed finish from just inside the box.
As you would expect, it was a goal that went down very well with the support, as they were delighted to see Cairney back and making a positive impact on the team.
Here we look at some of the reaction to his fine goal from some of the fans on Twitter…
