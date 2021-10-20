Fulham recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against Cardiff City this evening with Tom Cairney getting a goal on his return to action.

The classy midfielder had not featured for the Cottagers since December 2020 because of knee issues, and there was great excitement when he was named on the bench against QPR over the weekend.

With the game goalless against the Bluebirds, boss Marco Silva turned to Cairney at half-time as he replaced Harrison Reed and it was an inspired decision.

The 30-year-old took just over ten minutes to show his quality as he gave the Londoners the lead with a brilliant left-footed finish from just inside the box.

As you would expect, it was a goal that went down very well with the support, as they were delighted to see Cairney back and making a positive impact on the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his fine goal from some of the fans on Twitter…

Pure class. — Thomas (@thomasffc541) October 20, 2021

Absolutely buzzing for Tom Cairney, been out for so long with injury we all thought would we see him again?? What a goal tonight. Club legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCO2HsHbPL — The Magic Mod 🃏✌🏻 (@TaylorMod) October 20, 2021

Can’t keep a good man down! COYW — Bart McKay (@BartMcKay) October 20, 2021

The cultured left foot of the one and only TC — Ian Leggat (@tann1812) October 20, 2021

My skipper 🖤🤍 — Ed King (@edkingg) October 20, 2021

So so love this ❤️❤️❤️ — Rod Cullen 💙 (@FulhamRod) October 20, 2021