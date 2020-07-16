‘Legend’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving Luciano Becchio’s message ahead of Barnsley clash

Leeds United take on Barnsley on Thursday evening, knowing that a win against the Tykes could see them take a sizeable step towards the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in their season.

The Elland Road faithful and players will be well-aware of the magnitude of the game against Barnsley on Thursday, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight.

Can you name the stadium of these EFL clubs? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

One player that will be fondly remembered for his time with the club is Luciano Becchio, with the forward recently taking to Twitter to highlight the importance of the match against Barnsley.

Vamos Leeds carajo!! Today more than ever 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Emn5ymeOoM — Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) July 16, 2020

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to his memorable goal at Elland Road as well as looking ahead to their season-defining match at Elland Road this evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I wish I was feeling as calm as you were for that pen! — Stu Dalgleish 💛💙 (@StuDalgleish) July 16, 2020

If you were still upfront we would have been promoted before the break. Would have had 40+ goals in this team — Darren Childs (@montefisto1969) July 16, 2020

Pray for us tonight Luciano! 💛💙 — Shaun (@ShaunPK92) July 16, 2020

idol 💙💛 — Isobel 💙💛 (@IsobelMcDonald4) July 16, 2020

One last game Luciano, you’d still bang them in now! — Will 💙💛 (@will_askam) July 16, 2020

Miss you king 💛💙 — Billy 🦏 (@LUFC_BiIly) July 16, 2020

Legend! — Johan Nilsson (@juniorzalazo) July 16, 2020

All Leeds always — smilelaughlive (@Delawarrwhite) July 16, 2020

King — Dan (@dannyhollow) July 16, 2020