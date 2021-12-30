Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Legend’, ‘Pay him what he wants’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Many Blackburn Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ben Brereton Diaz’s match winning performance in their 2-1 win over Barnsley last night. 

Rovers once again continued their fine run of form in the Sky Bet Championship thanks to goals from Joe Rothwell and Brereton Diaz as they kept pace with the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham  at the summit of the table.

It was a strike that represented the latter’s 20th goal of what has been a remarkable season so far for the Chile international, whose reputation continues to go from strength to strength at Ewood Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Blackburn faithful to react to what they had seen from the forward, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Brereton Diaz once again came to the fore for his side.


