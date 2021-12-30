‘Legend’, ‘Pay him what he wants’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance

Many Blackburn Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ben Brereton Diaz’s match winning performance in their 2-1 win over Barnsley last night.

Rovers once again continued their fine run of form in the Sky Bet Championship thanks to goals from Joe Rothwell and Brereton Diaz as they kept pace with the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham at the summit of the table.

It was a strike that represented the latter’s 20th goal of what has been a remarkable season so far for the Chile international, whose reputation continues to go from strength to strength at Ewood Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Blackburn faithful to react to what they had seen from the forward, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Brereton Diaz once again came to the fore for his side.

20 LEAGUE GOALS WHAT A LEGEND — Lee Ryan (@Ryan73542) December 29, 2021

Get in there Breo!!! Vamos you beauty!! 🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) December 29, 2021

That was Brereton all over. A stumble. Miss control. A tad clumsy even

… But then Bosh of a Finish! Lenihan – Buckley's interceptions 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sully (@Sulsters_inc) December 29, 2021

All hail the Lord Diaz! — chris (@ChrisWilkoXVIII) December 29, 2021

pay him what he wants an get a deal secured — Tez Valli (@tezvalli) December 29, 2021

Congratulations to anyone who got the 500/1 odds on @benbreo scoring 20 league goals this season. And we're only half way through the season 🔵⚪🙌 #wearegoingup https://t.co/DZPR3TLT1Q — Russell John Adams 🔥 #jft97 🔥 (@RussellJAdams81) December 29, 2021

I have never wanted to be at a game more than I have tonight. Ben Brereton-Diaz you beautiful man. I always believed you’d come good but could never have predicted this! https://t.co/nvZHQKRuPx — Matthew Robson (@TheRobsonator93) December 29, 2021

It's getting beyond a joke at this point 😍😍😍 https://t.co/VZNyiguzQt — Adam ⚽️ (@Adamhenry2017) December 29, 2021