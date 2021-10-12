‘Legend’, ‘One of our finest’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent events

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Wayne Routledge has taken the decision to retire from football.

The former Swans winger left the South Wales club over the summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract and has come to the decision after giving it a lot of thought.

Routledge will be well remembered for his spell at the Swansea.com Stadium in which he went on to score 33 goals in over 300 games, whilst lifting the League Cup along the way during what was a hugely successful spell for the player.

Naturally the news of the player’s retirement didn’t take long to reach the Swansea City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Routledge hung up his boots.

Thank you for being a great player especially for Swansea City. For entertaining us with your goals skills and awareness and hopefully we ll see you back coaching and motivating future Swans players #GoodLuck — richie_hammond (@Richie_Hammond) October 11, 2021

Thanks so much for everything Wayne. What an absolute player you have been for our club. Enjoy your retirement and please come see us all soon. YJB. Once a Jack, always a Jack. — Ashley Thomas (@Ashleyjackarmy) October 11, 2021

Super, super Wayne

Super, super Wayne

Super, super Wayne

Super Wayne Routledge!! YJB

All the best to you in your retirement Routs, I’m hoping we’ll still see you around the stadium 😉

Once a Jack … ALWAYS a Jack!!#Swans #Legend #YJB — ✨Nicky D✨ (@nickydee40) October 11, 2021

Love you Wayne! Thank you for everything you’ve given to the game and to the Swans in particular. Hope you enjoy your retirement and wherever your next path takes you — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Joey Daniel Waldron 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JoeyIsSwansea) October 11, 2021

All the best Wayne, a true club legend! Thanks for you service, but I really hope it’s not over and you can continue with our club in some capacity #YJB 🦢 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) October 11, 2021

Once a Jack always a Jack!! Thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/q4LLlX2nom — Stu Baker (@stubakes29) October 11, 2021

Thanks for all the years you've spent at Swansea. One of our finest. Wishing you and your family the best of lives! — Benzofury97 (@ben_caley36) October 11, 2021

Thank you Wayne. Good luck with whatever you do next. Hopefully there'll be a role for you at Swansea. — Chris Lines (@Lineschris) October 11, 2021

Thank you Routs for all you have given in a Swans shirt.

You found your home here. Hope you can carry on contributing at the club, like Britts.#YJB. — Darren1908 (@AlcalasNoseband) October 11, 2021