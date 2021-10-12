Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Legend’, ‘One of our finest’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent events

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Wayne Routledge has taken the decision to retire from football. 

The former Swans winger left the South Wales club over the summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract and has come to the decision after giving it a lot of thought.

Routledge will be well remembered for his spell at the Swansea.com Stadium in which he went on to score 33 goals in over 300 games, whilst lifting the League Cup along the way during what was a hugely successful spell for the player.

Naturally the news of the player’s retirement didn’t take long to reach the Swansea City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Routledge hung up his boots.


