‘Legend’ – Many Milwall fans react to player’s impact against Nottingham Forest

Many Millwall fans have reacted to Matt Smith’s excellent hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Gary Rowett’s side approached their visit to the City Ground looking to push forward with their play-off plans, but they knew it would be a tricky game against a Nottingham Forest side looking to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side dominated the early proceedings but the likes of Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley found clear-cut chances few and far between.

With just under 20 minutes played on the clock, a perfect counter-attack then saw the visitors open the scoring as Smith finished off a good move.

The 30-year-old has been in relatively good form this term, netting eight goals prior to kick-off, and his opener proved an important moment in the match.

Forest looked stunned and even more so when Smith added two more to his tally within 13 minutes, making it 3-0 to the visitors just after the half-hour mark.

The score remained the same for the most part, despite the best efforts of Forest to get themselves back in the game.

With the win, Rowett’s side now sit seventh in the Championship table, and fans of the club have reacted by giving their opinion on the performance of the hero of the night, Smith.

Played brilliant tonight — Steven McNamara (@X2Agent) March 6, 2020

everyone talking about Smith and Molumby but @Masonbennett20

helped create the first two goals by driving forward. — Ted (@ted__wall) March 6, 2020

He was quality tonight. Let’s hope he stays fit and signs those dotted lines. — Joshua Pullen (@iampullen) March 6, 2020

The team to a man were sensational! Fair play to fergie, proved me wrong @mattjpsmith legend! Keep it up lads 💪 — Karl (@Karl38839627) March 6, 2020

What price the play offs? — Steve Lee (@StevieLee56) March 6, 2020

👏👏👏 never in doubt. — Steptoe. (@tony_passmore) March 7, 2020

Miiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Jack Craske (@craskeyy2002) March 6, 2020

MILLWALL BIG W — Sean Taylor (@Sean_Taylor3) March 6, 2020