‘Legend’, ‘Magical’, ‘Icon’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to special day in club’s history

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of players and managers over the years that have made a positive impact in their time with the club. 

They come none better than Brian Clough though, who enjoyed a number of success stories in his 18 years with the Reds.

Clough guided them back-to-back European titles, as well as winning the First Division back in the 1977/78 season, and he’s a manager that will live long in the memory of the Nottingham Forest supporters after he passed away in 2004.

His job with Nottingham Forest was his last in management, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that future manager can replicate the success that Clough had in his time with the former European heavyweight.

Forest have recently wished Clough a Happy Birthday on what would have been his 85th birthday on Saturday through the club’s official Twitter page. 

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue high-praise for their former manager on his birthday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

