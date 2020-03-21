‘Legend’, ‘Magical’, ‘Icon’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to special day in club’s history

Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of players and managers over the years that have made a positive impact in their time with the club.

They come none better than Brian Clough though, who enjoyed a number of success stories in his 18 years with the Reds.

Clough guided them back-to-back European titles, as well as winning the First Division back in the 1977/78 season, and he’s a manager that will live long in the memory of the Nottingham Forest supporters after he passed away in 2004.

His job with Nottingham Forest was his last in management, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that future manager can replicate the success that Clough had in his time with the former European heavyweight.

Forest have recently wished Clough a Happy Birthday on what would have been his 85th birthday on Saturday through the club’s official Twitter page.

Today, we celebrate Brian Clough. We miss you, gaffer. Happy birthday ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/p3jli2uGEP — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 21, 2020

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue high-praise for their former manager on his birthday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I wouldn't say he was the best manager ever but he was in the top 1 — C (@BankzyNFFC) March 21, 2020

Now there's a legend. Happy birthday Sir Brian Clough ❤️ — lynne riley (@forestfan1965) March 21, 2020

such a magical man beyond what he did for Forest — Stuart Whomsley (@Bossloper) March 21, 2020

I wish we had more Clough types in the game today. He was brilliant always said it how it was and wasn't bothered if that offended or upset someone. Can you imagine him on TV today the snowflakes would implode 😂 — David Swann (@swannyD77) March 21, 2020

Miss him, his wise words and his humour. A great man, unique. — JO (@ArmchairProphet) March 21, 2020

The word Legend get's used too freely nowadays.

This man epitomises the word. — spencer clay (@spencerclay2) March 21, 2020

Icon 🙏❤️ — Curts (@curtiswhite__) March 21, 2020

What a man 💪🙏 — mark stafford (@marksta92671356) March 21, 2020

Yes!! Inspiration to me — he always was.❣️ — Lynn (@elinspain) March 21, 2020

Happy Birthday Mr Clough. Miss you — Paul Higgins (@TrickyRedDog) March 21, 2020

