‘Legend in the making’, ‘Great news’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as player update revealed

Stoke City are believed to have tied down central defender Harry Souttar to a new long-term contract.

Harry Souttar has reportedly agreed a new deal at Stoke #SCFC #TBPTV (Pete O’Rourke) pic.twitter.com/pxgzMERd4o — The Bear Pit TV (@TheBearPitTV) February 5, 2021

The 22-year-old was always highly-rated coming through the club, but he had to go out on loan to Fleetwood last season for regular minutes.

Since returning, Souttar has established himself as a regular for Michael O’Neill in the current campaign, impressing his defensive ability and composure in central defence.

Therefore, the Potters have been keen to agree a new contract with the Australian international, who had entered the final 18 months of his previous deal.

And, according to Football Insider, there was a major breakthrough on that front, as they claim a four-year deal has been signed.

As you would expect, this news delighted the Stoke supporters, who believe that Souttar is one of the several talented younger players that can play a key role for the club moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Great news Well done Harry 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴⚪👍 — Sharon mary beech (@Beech21sharon) February 5, 2021

good news! — george (@StokeyyG2) February 5, 2021

Great news 👍 — Rachel (@stonier_rachel) February 5, 2021

Inject it into my veins — Archie (@Archie03741943) February 5, 2021

Club Legend in the making — Einar Tørnquist (@EinarTornquist) February 5, 2021

Smashing — Dan (@Dan64958512) February 5, 2021