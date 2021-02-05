Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Legend in the making’, ‘Great news’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as player update revealed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stoke City are believed to have tied down central defender Harry Souttar to a new long-term contract.

The 22-year-old was always highly-rated coming through the club, but he had to go out on loan to Fleetwood last season for regular minutes.

Since returning, Souttar has established himself as a regular for Michael O’Neill in the current campaign, impressing his defensive ability and composure in central defence.

Therefore, the Potters have been keen to agree a new contract with the Australian international, who had entered the final 18 months of his previous deal.

And, according to Football Insider, there was a major breakthrough on that front, as they claim a four-year deal has been signed.

As you would expect, this news delighted the Stoke supporters, who believe that Souttar is one of the several talented younger players that can play a key role for the club moving forward.

