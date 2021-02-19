‘Legend in every sense of the word’ – Many Stoke City fans react to club announcement

Ryan Shawcross’ 14-year affiliation with Stoke is over following his move to MLS outfit Inter Miami, who’re owned by David Back, confirmed by the Potters.

Shawcross initially made the switch to Stoke on a loan deal from Manchester United back in 2007 before making that into a permanent less than six months later.

The Potters captain went on to make more than 450 appearances for the club and was a key part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in his first campaign at the Bet365 Stadium.

Shawcross was a regular in the topflight, although injuries have restricted the centre-back to just eight appearances in the previous two seasons – with his final outing for Stoke coming in the FA Cup third-round defeat to Leicester City back in January.

Having also captained Stoke to their first ever FA Cup final back in 2011, Shawcross is one of the post popular figures in recent history with the Potters faithful.

And here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his departure to Major League Soccer:

Thanks for everything skipper, 13 years is a long long time. It may be some time before we see someone at the club for that length of time again. A captain, a colossus, a legend. — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) February 19, 2021

An absolute legend for the club.

Thank you for everything you've done for us Ryan, both on and off the pitch.

We love you for it.

You will be missed, but good luck Skipper.

Think this pic sums you up – always standing tall, no matter the odds!

A warrior in the Red & White. pic.twitter.com/K7Vmv9jo0w — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) February 19, 2021

Thank you for everything Ryan, there aren’t many memories I have of our football club without you in them. Our captain. — Tom (@sussexstokie) February 19, 2021

Thanks for everything Ryan. No words can express the place you hold in the hearts of @stokecity fans. We all hope to see you back at the club in the future. Enjoy your time @InterMiamiCF — Stoke Fans Council (@SCFCSC) February 19, 2021

Thank you for Everything Ryan. You are a legend in every sense of the word 🙌❤️ — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) February 19, 2021

Thank you for 14 amazing years Ryan, some amazing memories from your time at the club with promotion, and leading the team out at an fa cup final and being part of the European squad, wht an achievement ! Hope stoke organise a testimonial for you! #RS17 — ollie long (@ollie_long93) February 19, 2021

Hopefully when this mess is over Ryan can be given the send off he deserves for the service he has given us wow what a legend 👌🏼 — Daz (Oaky) Holdcroft (@dazholdcroft1) February 19, 2021

Really feels like the end of an era. Best of luck Ryan, you deserve this. Thank you for all the pride and joy you gave us Captain. #buildthestatue — @linsnap (@linsnap) February 19, 2021

A real legend. Needs a statue and proper testimonial when fans are allowed back in. Walks into Stokes all time greatest eleven. — Neil (@NeilSmi18427195) February 19, 2021

Absoulute legend, hopefully we can give him the send off he deserves once we are back in the stadium — Danny Bowers (@DJBowers10) February 19, 2021

What a guy, good luck to him and hopefully he can have a Stoke send off when possible.

A remarkable man on and off the pitch. #foreverstoke — Deborah 💙 (@deborahericab) February 19, 2021