Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Legend in every sense of the word’ – Many Stoke City fans react to club announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ryan Shawcross’ 14-year affiliation with Stoke is over following his move to MLS outfit Inter Miami, who’re owned by David Back, confirmed by the Potters.

Shawcross initially made the switch to Stoke on a loan deal from Manchester United back in 2007 before making that into a permanent less than six months later.

The Potters captain went on to make more than 450 appearances for the club and was a key part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in his first campaign at the Bet365 Stadium.

Shawcross was a regular in the topflight, although injuries have restricted the centre-back to just eight appearances in the previous two seasons – with his final outing for Stoke coming in the FA Cup third-round defeat to Leicester City back in January.

Clucas? Campbell? – Can you name which Stoke City player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Stoke's first competitive goal of the season?

Having also captained Stoke to their first ever FA Cup final back in 2011, Shawcross is one of the post popular figures in recent history with the Potters faithful.

And here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his departure to Major League Soccer:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Legend in every sense of the word’ – Many Stoke City fans react to club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: