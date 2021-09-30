Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Legend’, ‘He’s been class’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance v Reading

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Craig Forsyth’s performance in the 1-0 win over Reading at Pride Park last night. 

The Rams picked up a priceless victory on home turf last night, with Forsyth being the main protagonist as he found the net for the first time in 104 games as he headed home a pinpoint Jason Knight cross.

Forsyth was also a rock at the back alongside his teammates and as a result, Derby have now moved back onto a positive points return following their original deduction which saw them drop to the foot of the league table.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Pride Park faithful to react to Forsyth’s solid impact for the Rams, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the defender helped his side to claim an important win.


