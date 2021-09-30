‘Legend’, ‘He’s been class’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance v Reading

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Craig Forsyth’s performance in the 1-0 win over Reading at Pride Park last night.

The Rams picked up a priceless victory on home turf last night, with Forsyth being the main protagonist as he found the net for the first time in 104 games as he headed home a pinpoint Jason Knight cross.

Forsyth was also a rock at the back alongside his teammates and as a result, Derby have now moved back onto a positive points return following their original deduction which saw them drop to the foot of the league table.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Pride Park faithful to react to Forsyth’s solid impact for the Rams, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the defender helped his side to claim an important win.

Starts whistling "The Great Escape" — Christopher Green (@advocategreen1) September 29, 2021

Must be living in unusual times with Fozzy scoring — Liam Didcock (@LiamDidcock) September 29, 2021

If ever someone deserved a goal!! Good lad fozzy!! — David Taylor 💙 (@DavideT15) September 29, 2021

He’s been class tonight so far. — Jared Holmes (@Holmes004) September 29, 2021

YESS FOZZYBEAR — Dan (@Danpayne123) September 29, 2021

Skinned his man and finishes the move with a great header — RyanDcfc93 (@RyanDcfc93) September 29, 2021

What a man — Tom Morris (@T0mDcFc1) September 29, 2021

Imagine I said to my 9 year old brother 10 minutes before the goal… I’ll give you a tenner if fozzy scores https://t.co/onXR4QLdkv — Holly wright (@Hollywr26042003) September 29, 2021