‘Legend’, ‘Get the statue built’ – Many Sheffield United fans praise individual after milestone moment

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield United supporters have been reacting to Billy Sharp becoming the record goal scorer in the Championship since it reformed in 2004. 

Billy Sharp’s goal yesterday now means the striker has 122 goals in the Championship as he overtook Dave Nugent when he opened the score against Peterborough.

It was nine minutes into the second half when Oliver Norwood, collecting a pass from Conor Hourihane 20 or so yards from the Peterborough United goal, attempted to thread a pass into the penalty area.

It found it’s way to Peterborough captain Nathan Thompson who misjudged the situation and took a heavy touch when the ball found Billy Sharp.

The experienced forward man chested the ball down and slotted the opening from 10 yards out, something Sharp has made a career of.

Both Lewis Grabban and Jordan Rhodes are close to Sharp’s record but for the moment, he’s likely to keep finding the net himself in a resurgent Sheffield United side under Paul Heckingbottom.

With Sharp hitting the record with his smart finish, it left supporters in awe of their striker. Here’s what they said on Twitter.


