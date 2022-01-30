‘Legend’, ‘Get the statue built’ – Many Sheffield United fans praise individual after milestone moment

Sheffield United supporters have been reacting to Billy Sharp becoming the record goal scorer in the Championship since it reformed in 2004.

Billy Sharp’s goal yesterday now means the striker has 122 goals in the Championship as he overtook Dave Nugent when he opened the score against Peterborough.

It was nine minutes into the second half when Oliver Norwood, collecting a pass from Conor Hourihane 20 or so yards from the Peterborough United goal, attempted to thread a pass into the penalty area.

It found it’s way to Peterborough captain Nathan Thompson who misjudged the situation and took a heavy touch when the ball found Billy Sharp.

The experienced forward man chested the ball down and slotted the opening from 10 yards out, something Sharp has made a career of.

Both Lewis Grabban and Jordan Rhodes are close to Sharp’s record but for the moment, he’s likely to keep finding the net himself in a resurgent Sheffield United side under Paul Heckingbottom.

With Sharp hitting the record with his smart finish, it left supporters in awe of their striker. Here’s what they said on Twitter.

Got to say fantastic record,stays in between posts and pen spot , and relaxes, not rocket just how to be a number 9 https://t.co/NmTAf2kVSw — Jay Maybury (@jaymaybury69) January 30, 2022

An absolute honor to witness many of these goals in the flesh. Most notably the goal from heaven against Boro and the winner against the pigs at the Keepmoat #DRFC https://t.co/gRavKEIoX0 — Rob Johnson (@RobSceneblog) January 30, 2022

Feel very fortunate to be watching the Blades while this man is playing. What a player and what a fella 👑 🐐 https://t.co/r0UHylwNwu — Nathan (@SevenNathanArmy) January 29, 2022

Well done mate great achievement and a blade ⚔️ https://t.co/CGvtUuCnN3 — Jazz Billard ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⚔️ (@englishblade) January 29, 2022

We got billy sharp billy sharp we got billy shaaarrpp ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/PwI8wumr61 — andy glaves UTB (@andy1781) January 30, 2022

Best soccer player of all time https://t.co/HRE4wQouAl — Joe Askey (@joe_askey) January 29, 2022

Don’t forget how many he’s scored in prem n league 1 n’all. Goat. Legend. https://t.co/TkEvYgDKLC — Alistair Pogmore (@Apogmore99) January 29, 2022

SHEFFIELD UNITED LEGEND Get the statue built https://t.co/zU48Vk1jSU — Batts (@SteveBatty11) January 29, 2022