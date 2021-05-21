‘Legend’, ‘Delighted’ – Many Luton Town fans react as fresh Sonny Bradley update emerges

Sonny Bradley has snubbed interest from Ipswich Town and chose to remain at Luton Town, according to Football Insider.

The defender has been key for the Hatters since joining from Plymouth Argyle in 2018, helping the Hatters win promotion from League One.

The 29-year-old has made 131 appearances for the Hatters across all competitions, with 37 of those coming in the Championship this season.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of next month, Bradley has been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town on a free transfer after turning down Luton’s first contract offer.

But according to Football Insider, Bradley has now chose to stay at Luton and snub interest from Ipswich by signing a new deal at Kenilworth Road.

It’s a big boost for the Hatters, who lost central defender Matty Pearson to Huddersfield Town on a free transfer on Thursday.

Nathan Jones will be keen to keep the core of his squad together as Town prepare for another season in the Championship, and Bradley has been influential in recent seasons.

Here’s how Luton fans reacted to the news…

The man is an absolute warrior and a leader. This would be great news 👍🏻👌🏻 — Louise Connolly (@weejilou) May 21, 2021

This is good news — Nick Verney (@nickverney) May 21, 2021

That’s good news — Steve Richards (@richards_steve) May 21, 2021

Legend — LutonTownExile (@LutonTownExile) May 21, 2021

Ooooh Sonny Bradley, you are the love of my life, oh Sonny Bradley, I’d let you… — Ian selkirk (@SelkirkIan) May 21, 2021

Obviously it’s not yet official, but delighted if Sonny has agreed a new deal. We all know there’s a big summer ahead, but replacing your captain when there’s no clear candidate currently at the club is extremely tough #LTFC — Jamie (@jamie_castle96) May 21, 2021