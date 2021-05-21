Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Legend’, ‘Delighted’ – Many Luton Town fans react as fresh Sonny Bradley update emerges

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sonny Bradley has snubbed interest from Ipswich Town and chose to remain at Luton Town, according to Football Insider.

The defender has been key for the Hatters since joining from Plymouth Argyle in 2018, helping the Hatters win promotion from League One.

The 29-year-old has made 131 appearances for the Hatters across all competitions, with 37 of those coming in the Championship this season.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of next month, Bradley has been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town on a free transfer after turning down Luton’s first contract offer.

But according to Football Insider, Bradley has now chose to stay at Luton and snub interest from Ipswich by signing a new deal at Kenilworth Road.

It’s a big boost for the Hatters, who lost central defender Matty Pearson to Huddersfield Town on a free transfer on Thursday.

Nathan Jones will be keen to keep the core of his squad together as Town prepare for another season in the Championship, and Bradley has been influential in recent seasons.

Here’s how Luton fans reacted to the news…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

