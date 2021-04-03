Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Legend’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving player’s recent showing v Swansea City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Birmingham City picked up an important three points on Good Friday, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over promotion-chasing Swansea City. 

Scott Hogan scored the only goal of the game, which came from the penalty spot in stoppage-time, as the Blues moved up to 20th in the Championship table.

Lee Bowyer’s side are six points clear of the relegation zone now, and will be hoping they can extend their advantage over their relegation-threatened rivals at the earliest of opportunities.

Hogan certainly made a positive impact on the night, as he stepped off the substitutes bench after 82 minutes, and went on to fire home the winner against Steve Cooper’s side.

Hogan has struggled for a consistent run of goals in the Championship this season, with the 28-year-old having seven goals to his name from his 31 appearances so far this term.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hogan’s performance on the night.

