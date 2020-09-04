Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Legend’, ‘Breaks my heart’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Watford have announced that goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is leaving the club after six years at Vicarage Road. 

The 39-year-old has been with the club since 2014, and established himself as a firm fans favourite amongst the club’s supporters.

He made 160 appearances in total for the Hornets, but has struggled for consistent game time in recent seasons, with Ben Foster keeping him out of the team.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Gomes played a starring role for the Hornets when they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, as they finished Runners-Up in the Championship.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to react to the news that Gomes was set to leave the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


