‘Legend’, ‘Breaks my heart’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Watford have announced that goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is leaving the club after six years at Vicarage Road.

The 39-year-old has been with the club since 2014, and established himself as a firm fans favourite amongst the club’s supporters.

He made 160 appearances in total for the Hornets, but has struggled for consistent game time in recent seasons, with Ben Foster keeping him out of the team.

Which clubs did Watford sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Matej Vydra joined on loan from which club? Udinese Parma Lazio Bologna

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Gomes played a starring role for the Hornets when they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, as they finished Runners-Up in the Championship.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to react to the news that Gomes was set to leave the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Now this is a guy who deserves the absolute best of goodbyes , been terrific on and off the field and a really does love the club and wanted to wear the shirt , good luck @hdgomes always a 🐝👏 — Rich (@Richwfc2) September 4, 2020

Said it before…. At my age I don't have too many genuine heroes in football but Gomey is one of them. A legend, a role model and a great goalkeeper. He will be so missed. Good luck with whatever comes next. It's been a pleasure. #watfordfc — Paul H (@WFCPaulH) September 4, 2020

Your a Watford Legend, nothing less Thank you HG 💛 @hdgomes pic.twitter.com/4FMVxTmfKy — Aaron 🐝 (@azatampswfc) September 4, 2020

Absolute gentleman, had time for everyone and always had a smile. Will miss you Gomes, do hope the club get you back when the fans can say goodbye properly. pic.twitter.com/mW3YjGQTeC — Richard (@Day111Rd) September 4, 2020

What a great asset this man has been for us, both on and off the pitch. You'll always be welcomed home to the Vic. Hornet forever.

🐝💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝💛 — Karen Barker (@Kiai_Kas) September 4, 2020

Arrrgh, this breaks my heart. I wish I could give him a cuddle. He’s such a wonderful man and I wish him all the best for the future. — 🐝⚽️🎵🎶☕️ (@watfordfocus) September 4, 2020

Such a humble man. Saved us in many a game. Never known such a passionate excitable player as H. A real support to the players.Thanks for everything. We love you and we’ll miss you. #alwaysahornet 🐝 — Simone Bartha (@SimmyKB) September 4, 2020

What a guy. Up there with best keepers this club has ever had but more than that you can tell what a genuine person he is. His presence at the club will no doubt be missed. — Hutch (@Yrbgoldens) September 4, 2020

Heroic goalkeeping in the promotion season and plenty more heroic performances in the years that followed. Understand what our club was about and embraced it 🙏🏻 Watford FC legend #watfordfc — Rob (@robert_wfc) September 4, 2020

HG genuinely cared about the club and fans which is quite rare nowadays! When crowds are back, he deserves to come back and get a proper good bye — Iain (@iain_089) September 4, 2020

What a legend this man is, on an off the pitch, even sticking around an extra season to help behind the scenes when he knew he wouldn't be playing, will definitely be missed 💛 — Lee Tomlin (@Tommo9) September 4, 2020

Gomes what a legend you are. You are welcome to come back any time.A real gentleman who loved our club like the fans. Take care sir — wickesy (@wickesy21) September 4, 2020