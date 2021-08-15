‘Legend’, ‘Breaking Messi’s record’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s performance

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Rob Dickie’s goal against Hull City yesterday as the R’s ran out as 3-0 winners over their hosts.

Dickie found the net in the 46th minute for the West London side as his strike added to earlier efforts from Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes as the R’s waltzed their way to a first league win of the campaign.

The goal now means that the centre back has now scored three goals in three games this term, having also netted against both Millwall and Leyton Orient earlier on in the month.

Naturally the defender’s impact was lapped up by the Queens Park Rangers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on Dickie’s goal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the former Oxford United defender found the net again.

