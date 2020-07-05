Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Legend’, ‘Baller’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving one player’s performance v Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United took a huge step towards the Premier League, as they ran out 3-1 winners over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday. 

Patrick Bamford gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the day with a close-range finish from Mateusz Klich’s through ball.

Kalvin Phillips then doubled that lead shortly before halt-time with an inch-perfect free-kick from distance. Adam Armstrong then fired in a free-kick of his own to pull a goal back for Tony Mowbray’s side.

But Klich restored Leeds’ two-goal lead on the day, as the Whites held on to move themselves four points clear of the promotion-chasing pack in the Championship.

Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski took to Twitter to react to this important win in the race for promotion, and was clearly pleased to secure the three points.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Alioski’s performance against Blackburn on Saturday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


