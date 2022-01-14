‘Legend’, ‘A great asset’ – Many Hull City fans react to recent transfer news

Many Hull City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Josh Magennis has left the club to sign for Wigan Athletic.

The Northern Irish striker departs the MKM Stadium after scoring 26 goals in 96 games across all competitions and was a crucial part of the squad which lifted the Sky Bet League One title last season.

He now moves to Wigan where he will be seeking to get another promotion on his CV with the ambitious Latics who are flying high in the third tier in the current campaign.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Hull City faithful to react to the news of Magennis leaving, with many taking to social media to air their views on his departure after the announcement was made yesterday afternoon.

Quiz: Which club did Hull City sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Andrew Robertson? Aberdeen Dundee United Rangers Hearts

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter after the new broke about the striker.

legend🐯🟠⚫️ — Matthew Roberts 🎗 (@MattyRoberts191) January 13, 2022

You’re a massive part of why we are back in the champ Josh. Leader on and off the pitch. Set the tempo so often last season. Top man 🖤🧡 — “The likes of Hull City” blog (@Thelikesofhull) January 13, 2022

Best of Josh Magennis was towards the end last season. Scored a streak of crucial goals to get us the title. (and for one of the worst penalties I've ever seen….) Aside from that his efforts are appreciated and I wish him well at Wigan. — AnvilAl (@Alan2K121) January 13, 2022

Top man. Great servant to the club and I wish him nothing but the best. Sad to see him leave. — paul robinson (@paulrob68060100) January 13, 2022

All the best Josh, led the line brilliantly last season and one of the main reasons we came back as Champions. If we're being honest League 1 is a good level for him, Championship just a little bit too far a step up. He'll do well at Wigan, good luck….. — Scott Solway (@SolwayScott) January 13, 2022

Massive thanks to the big man, led the line brilliantly last year, always brilliant with young fans and a great asset in the dressing room. Hope it works out for you in Wigan. — Joe Williams (C) 🎗 (@hotpantsswe6) January 13, 2022

Will smash it at Wigan Josh, all the best for the future and thank you for working your socks off for the Tigers, 🧡🐯🖤 — Sue(C)r 🐯🧡🖤 (@1280sue) January 13, 2022

Good luck Josh, a fully committed pro 🐯 — Matt Garner (@MattGarner2001) January 13, 2022

Sad to see him go. Good luck, Josh. — samantha leighton (@loopylalaxx) January 13, 2022