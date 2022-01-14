Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Legend’, ‘A great asset’ – Many Hull City fans react to recent transfer news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Hull City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Josh Magennis has left the club to sign for Wigan Athletic. 

The Northern Irish striker departs the MKM Stadium after scoring 26 goals in 96 games across all competitions and was a crucial part of the squad which lifted the Sky Bet League One title last season.

He now moves to Wigan where he will be seeking to get another promotion on his CV with the ambitious Latics who are flying high in the third tier in the current campaign.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Hull City faithful to react to the news of Magennis leaving, with many taking to social media to air their views on his departure after the announcement was made yesterday afternoon.

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter after the new broke about the striker.


