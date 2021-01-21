‘Legally binding’ – Report sheds fresh light on Derby County takeover

There is a legally binding agreement between Derby County and Derventio Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-based company fronted by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, concerning the potential takeover, according to Sky Sports.

Sheikh Khaled agreed a £60 million takeover of the East Midlands club in November but months on it is yet to be completed.

A report from Sky Sports has shed further light on the current situation, revealing that there is a legally binding agreement between the Rams Derventio holdings concerning the deal.

Derby are facing significant financial issues at the moment and having been unable to pay their players fully in December, are currently under a transfer embargo.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that the club are putting contingency plans in place and fear that the takeover may fall through.

Wayne Rooney, who was appointed as the Rams permanent boss last week, has indicated he will not quit if it does but suggested he had been informed previously the paperwork was done.

On the pitch, Derby continued to turn their fortunes around with an impressive 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

7 of these 18 facts about Derby County boss Wayne Rooney are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Wayne Rooney is 34 True False

The Verdict

This is an interesting bit of extra information on the takeover and highlights just how close it seems it is.

What is delaying the process at this point seems unclear but for Derby’s sake, you’d hope it is done sooner rather than later before things become too desperate.

The concern for Rams fans is whether this legally binding agreement hampers them securing a deal with another suitor should the delay continue.