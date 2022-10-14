Legal battle begins over Norwich City transfer deal

Norwich City‘s money-spinning deal to bring Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara to Carrow Road is now the subject of a legal battle in Brazil, as reported by UOL Esporte.

The Canaries were said to have spent a hefty £9.4 million fee to capture the 23-year-old from Sao Paulo, with his first couple of months in Norfolk spent mainly coming off the bench in matches following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Sara did score his first Norwich goal last weekend in a 3-2 defeat against Preston North End, but will now have a distraction as the deal struck to take him from his home nation to England is being questioned.

Are you a true Norwich City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 What other British club has Teemu Pukki played for aside from Norwich? Celtic Fulham Rangers Wolves

That is because per the reports in South America, a scout named Orlando Gonçalves has claimed that he brokered the deal for Sara to sign for Sao Paulo in 2013 when he was a teenager, with documents handed to the courts which show percentages owed if Sara ended up moving on to another club.

Gonçalves though has reportedly received no response from the Brazilian outfit when enquiring about the sum he is allegedly owed, and the matter is now being dealt with by legal teams.

The Verdict

Even though Norwich have done nothing wrong and they have paid their fee to bring Sara to their club, this must be a bit of a distraction for the attacking midfielder.

He hasn’t exactly had a fluent start to life in Norfolk as it is, with a past injury meaning he’s hardly started a match for the Canaries so far.

It would have been hard to break into a winning team anyway with Norwich flying high in second spot in the Championship, but his first goal in English football last week looks to have given him his opportunity.

Let’s hope though that the issues in Brazil can be settled quickly though so that Sara does not have to be distracted any further.