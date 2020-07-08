‘Legacy will be unparalleled’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest Andrea Radrizzani claim

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that he is “incredibly proud” after the club’s academy was upgraded to Category One status, which has been well received by many fans of the Yorkshire club.

It was confirmed by the club earlier today that following an audit on their investment, facilities, resources, staffing and productivity, the Premier League has awarded them Category One academy status – the highest category in English football – for the first time in their history.

The path between the academy and the first team has been clear since the arrival of Radrizzani in 2017 and particularly under Marcelo Bielsa – with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, and Robbie Gotts featuring this season.

In an interview on the club website, the Leeds owner spoke of his pride following the decision concerning the academy.

He said: “The level of work delivered by Adam Underwood and all of his staff is exceptional and I am incredibly proud of our club, once again.”

“My ambition was to create a legacy at Leeds United when I bought the club and alongside my management team, we have been able to achieve our goal for the Academy quicker than we expected.

“I know how important Academy graduates are to Leeds United supporters, for decades we have brought through the likes of Paul Madeley, David Batty, Gary Speed, James Milner and of course Kalvin Phillips, just to name a few.

“Today’s announcement will help to ensure we can produce even more quality Academy players that we can all be proud of.”

Can you name every Leeds United top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Have a go now!

1 of 13 Who was Leeds United's top goalscorer last season? Jack Harrison Kalvin Phillips Kemar Roofe Pable Hernandez

Carlos Corberan’s U23s will now be playing in Premier League 2 next term, rather than the National Development League, while the U18s will be playing in the Premier League North.

Leeds will be hoping their senior side will be playing in the Premier League, as well, and look one of the frontrunners to secure automatic promotion as things stand.

Radrizzani will deserve a lot of credit if they can secure that promotion and it appears he is a very popular figure already, with many Whites supporters taking to Twitter to respond to his recent claim.

Read their reaction here:

I am amazingly proud of what you are doing sir. You have brought pride back to our club and County. You have been truly brilliant. Thank you — Mick Dickinson (@mick_dickinson) July 8, 2020

@andrearadri what a great job you’re doing! — Jamie Stevenson (@JayStevo86) July 8, 2020

Well done @andrearadri you should be very proud. One more big achievement left now this season. Let’s make this dream a reality 💙💛 — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) July 8, 2020

He has really turned our club around 👏👏 — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) July 8, 2020

Thank you for everything you have done so far @andrearadri keep the progress going and your legacy will be unparalleled. #mot #lufc — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) July 8, 2020

And so you sould be , you have brought the soul & body back to the club whos past owners neglected . Well done Andrea 💛💙💛💙💯💛💙💛💙👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — The Captain 💛💙💛💯💙💛💙💯💛💙💛 (@TheCapt90267200) July 8, 2020

Amazing work well done @andrearadri we appreciate all you have done for the club, completely transformed it. — Official LUFC Muslim Supporter Group (@Lufcmuslims) July 8, 2020

Wonderful news the transformation in our club in last few years nothing short of outstanding everyone pulling in the same direction congratulations to all concerned 👏🏻👏🏻MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) July 8, 2020