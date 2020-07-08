Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Legacy will be unparalleled’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest Andrea Radrizzani claim

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that he is “incredibly proud” after the club’s academy was upgraded to Category One status, which has been well received by many fans of the Yorkshire club. 

It was confirmed by the club earlier today that following an audit on their investment, facilities, resources, staffing and productivity, the Premier League has awarded them Category One academy status – the highest category in English football – for the first time in their history.

The path between the academy and the first team has been clear since the arrival of Radrizzani in 2017 and particularly under Marcelo Bielsa – with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, and Robbie Gotts featuring this season.

In an interview on the club website, the Leeds owner spoke of his pride following the decision concerning the academy.

He said: “The level of work delivered by Adam Underwood and all of his staff is exceptional and I am incredibly proud of our club, once again.”

“My ambition was to create a legacy at Leeds United when I bought the club and alongside my management team, we have been able to achieve our goal for the Academy quicker than we expected.

“I know how important Academy graduates are to Leeds United supporters, for decades we have brought through the likes of Paul Madeley, David Batty, Gary Speed, James Milner and of course Kalvin Phillips, just to name a few.

“Today’s announcement will help to ensure we can produce even more quality Academy players that we can all be proud of.”

Can you name every Leeds United top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Have a go now!

1 of 13

Who was Leeds United's top goalscorer last season?

Carlos Corberan’s U23s will now be playing in Premier League 2 next term, rather than the National Development League, while the U18s will be playing in the Premier League North.

Leeds will be hoping their senior side will be playing in the Premier League, as well, and look one of the frontrunners to secure automatic promotion as things stand.

Radrizzani will deserve a lot of credit if they can secure that promotion and it appears he is a very popular figure already, with many Whites supporters taking to Twitter to respond to his recent claim.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Legacy will be unparalleled’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest Andrea Radrizzani claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: