Highlights Leeds United's Jay-Roy Grot failed to make an impact in his 22 appearances for the club, with just one goal up his sleeve.

Despite a promising spell in Denmark with Viborg FF, the Dutchman failed to impress at Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

With potential ahead at 26, Grot's career has hit hurdles, proving his Leeds United tenure was just the beginning.

Leeds United have had some fantastic players on their books in recent seasons after a successful period which saw them promoted to the Premier League and spend three years in the top-flight of English football.

However, it's easy to remember that prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival, the club were a mid-table Championship side, with an unbalanced and unsettled squad, with plenty of obscure players coming and going at Elland Road.

One of these obscure players was Dutchman Jay-Roy Grot, who joined Leeds from Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegan in the summer of 2017, with the club paying a reported £750,000 fee, which was set to rise with certain clauses and add-ons.

However, the 19-year-old forward flopped at Leeds, and seven years on, the Dutch age-grade international has enjoyed a slightly strange career path since leaving Elland Road.

Jay-Roy Grot's time at Leeds United

After signing a four-year deal in August 2017, Jay-Roy Grot made his debut for the club in a 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest, before further substitute appearances against Burton Albion and Millwall.

He made his first start for the club in a League Cup win away at Burnley in September 2017, but that was just one of three starts he'd ever make for the club.

Grot would play a bit-part role from the bench in the league, but was unable to break into the starting XI on a regular basis, with his only other starts for Leeds coming in an FA Cup defeat to Newport, and a 3-1 league loss to Preston.

It was clear that Grot was struggling in the Championship, and in his 22 appearances during the 2017/18 season, he scored just once, coming in a 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a miserable campaign for the Dutchman, and he'd spend the following season on loan in his homeland with VVV-Venlo.

He scored six Eredivisie goals for his loan club, but that wasn't enough to convince Marcelo Bielsla to give him a chance, and he'd spent the following season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

It was a poor season, scoring just twice, and with Leeds winning promotion to the Premier League in 2020, it was clear that he had no future at the club.

After failing to make a matchday squad during the first-half of the 2020/21 season, Grot joined German side VFL Osnabrück on a permanent basis, with Leeds letting him go for free.

The move to Leeds clearly proved a miserable time for Grot, and he left Elland Road with just 22 appearances to his name, with one goal and one assist.

Jay-Roy Grot's career since leaving Leeds United

The Dutchman's spell in the German second-tier with VFL Osnabrück didn't go to plan, and he played just four times, failing to find the back of the net.

He left the club that summer, and moved to Denmark, joining Viborg FF.

Grot had the best spell of his career at Viborg, and scored 15 times in 50 appearances, before joining Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in February 2023.

However, Grot has endured yet another disappointing spell. He's played 22 times for his new side, but scored just three times, another poor return.

Since leaving NEC Nijmegan in the summer of 2017, Grot has struggled everywhere he has been, and it seems like the Leeds debacle was just the start.

Jay Roy-Grot's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Viborg FF 2021-23 50 15 3 NEC Nijmegan 2015-17 35 6 0 VVV-Venlo 2018-19 (Loan) 34 6 3 Vitesse Arnhem 2019-20 (Loan) 25 2 1 Leeds United 2017-21 22 1 1 Kashiwa Reysol 2023- 22 3 0 VFL Osnabrück 2021 4 0 0 Stats correct as of 27th March 2024

At 26, there is still plenty of time for Grot to get his career back on track, but a poor spell in Japan won't have done him any favours.

Jay-Roy Grot is a modern-day Leeds United flop, but Leeds supporters may take heart from the fact that Grot's struggles haven't been unique to their club.