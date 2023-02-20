“Left a lot to be desired” – Should QPR consider 55-year-old who recently failed in Championship? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are seemingly looking for a manager capable of delivering a play-off finish in the Championship.

Managers with achievements like that on their recent track record do not come cheap, and especially so with the Rs appearing to want that target to be hit in the medium rather than long term.

Friction with the club’s hierarchy seemed to be one of the main reasons why Chris Wilder left Middlesbrough and that could lead to some hesitance to appoint him from Championship clubs with a similar structure.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe the Rs should be considering bringing Wilder in to replace Neil Critchley…

Josh Cole

Although Chris Wilder’s most recent spell in management left a lot to be desired, he has achieved success at this level in the past.

During his time in charge of Sheffield United, Wilder guided the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2019 by deploying an effective style of football.

QPR have lost their way this season and thus may need to hand over the reins to an individual who has the tactical nous to get them back on track in the Championship.

Given that the club’s long-term goal is to get back to the top-flight, handing over the reins to Wilder may prove to be a clever move as he knows what it takes to get out of this division.

Marcus Ally

If they are willing to bow down to Wilder in the transfer market and relinquish a large amount of control over to him with regards to the players that they target, then this could work, if not then it will not.

The squad is adaptable to a 3-5-2 system and Wilder did prove he has still got it in flashes of his reign at Middlesbrough, quickly elevating their performance levels from what went before under Neil Warnock and showing themselves as one of the best sides in the division on their day.

In spite of the Boro spell, it is hard to doubt Wilder’s credentials as a promotion-pushing Championship manager, and it still feels like at the right club, he is capable of establishing himself in a Premier League dugout.

If they can afford him and provide the conditions for him to succeed, Wilder should be at the top of Rangers’ list.

Sam Rourke

I think this could be a shrewd appointment.

Wilder, as we know, likes a lot of control about various matters so Lee Hoos and Les Ferdinand would have to compromise in certain areas to appease Wilder.

It’s easy to forget given the spell he had at Middlesbrough just how much of a successful manager he is in the EFL, with him knowing and understanding what it takes to get teams promoted.

I do think the R’s possess players that could fit Wilder’s preferred 3-5-2 system with Ethan Laird and Kenneth Paal a full-back pairing that could benefit from this change in management.

Ultimately though, I can see the R’s making moves to appoint Gareth Ainsworth.