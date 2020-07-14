Leeds, West Borm, handed promotion warning by Brentford star

Quoted by Leeds Live, Brentford forward Ollie Watkins has said that the Bees are going to keep trying to win as many games as possible and that Leeds and West Brom should be nervous about getting caught in the race for promotion.

Both the Whites and the Baggies remain the teams to catch in the battle for automatic promotion but Brentford have made real in-roads since the season restart and are especially close to West Brom with three games to go.

Indeed, they will obviously be confident in the form that they are in that they can still make the top two this year and, when asked if the top pair should be nervous about the Bees running on rails, Watkins had this to say:

“Yeah I’m sure any team would. When other teams are winning and you’ve dropped points, you would… players do take notice but we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and just win as many games as possible and carry on.”

The Verdict

Overhauling both might not happen but West Brom are certainly looking at risk at the moment and they’ll also be eager to keep winning games, with a huge clash against Fulham up next for them.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on the brink of promotion and might be just far enough away from Brentford but, even so, the Bees’ effort since the restart has been hugely impressive and neither side above them can afford to lift their foot off of the throttle.