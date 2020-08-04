‘I’d be stunned’ – Leeds United linked with transfer move for Chelsea man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are supposedly weighing up a move for Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old is among a ‘number’ of strikers on the Whites’ radar as they gear up for their first Premier League season in 16 years.

So, would the Belgian international be a coup for Leeds? Would he fit in at Elland Road? Can you actually see it happening?

The team here at FLW assess….

Jacob Potter

There’s more chance of Leeds winning the league in their first season back.

Batshuayi has been Chelsea’s third-choice striker for a number of years now, and I think he’ll leave the club in the summer transfer window.

But I’d be stunned if Leeds were to win the race to land his signature ahead of the new season, as he’ll have a number of teams registering their interest in him.

Also, I’m not convinced that he wouldn’t even suit Leeds’ style of play, as from what I’ve seen of him so far, he doesn’t strike me as a player with a high work-rate.

Don’t get me wrong, Leeds could do far worse than signing him in the summer, but I think there are better, and more realistic options out there for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Alfie Burns

It’s a ridiculous link really, Leeds surely aren’t going to sign the Chelsea striker?

Batshuayi is a good player and, if Leeds did move for him, it would be seen as a good signing. Simply, though, I can’t see it happening.

Patrick Bamford has all Bielsa’s faith and, honestly, I’m expecting him to still be the main man in attack next season. Leeds will just look to combat his lack of cutting edge by signing another forward to play wide or deep to boost the side’s output.

Even then, I’m expecting an Eze or an Ollie Watkins to come in, not somebody of Batshuayi’s ilk.

If this happens, I’ll eat my words, but I can’t see the Belgian at Elland Road next season.

George Harbey

I can’t see this happening at all.

Leeds United just don’t strike me as a club who are going to target high-earning players who have failed to make an impact in the Premier League before, and I can see them targeting younger, hungry players who will be desperate to make the step-up.

Batshuayi has never really made an impact at Chelsea, Crystal Palace or wherever he’s been at since making the move to Stamford Bridge, and he’s been unable to fire in the goals on a regular basis since moving to London.

He’s approaching the age of 27-years-old now and time is running out for him to make an impact, and I think it would be a risk for Leeds to go out and sign him as their main-man.

Leeds need someone who can provide Patrick Bamford with real competition, and someone like Ollie Watkins would be a much better fit in my opinion.