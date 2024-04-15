Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is expected to leave the North London club permanently this summer.

Rodon is currently on loan at Leeds United in the Championship having joined the Whites temporarily back in the summer.

To date, the Welsh international had made 40 league appearances in the second tier, helping Leeds challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Indeed, with just a few weeks of the Championship season remaining, the Whites sit third in the league standings.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 season so far, according to Transfermarkt Competition Matches Yellow cards Red cards Championship 40 5 1 FA Cup 4 1 0 Total 44 6 1

Joe Rodon expected to leave Spurs

Despite the above, Rodon's appearances have clearly not been enough to convince Spurs or Ange Postecoglou that his long-term future lies in North London.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, the 26-year-old is expected to leave the club permanently this summer.

This comes despite the defender being contracted at Spurs until the summer of 2025, meaning he will still have one-year remaining on his current deal come the end of his Leeds loan spell.

Leeds would love to sign Rodon

Interestingly, Leeds United's stance on a potential permanent move for Rodon has also emerged in the Football Insider report.

Given his performances for the Whites this campaign, it may not be too surprising to hear, either.

The report reveals that Football Insidier's Pete O'Rourke has revealed that Leeds United would "love" to sign Rodon permanently this summer.

Back in February, it was reported that Spurs were ready to cash in on Rodon at the right price this summer.

Indeed, Football Insider claimed then that Spurs would demand £10-15 million in order to turn the Welsh international's loan stay into a permanent one.

At the time, it was also claimed that clubs in the Premier League could be considering a move for Rodon this summer, too.

"No-brainer" for Leeds to sign Rodon

The above report regarding Rodon comes after Leeds United were recently urged to sign the central defender permanently this summer.

Those calls came from EFL pundit Don Goodman, who has cast eyes on Rodon playing for the Whites on a number of occasions this campaign.

Goodman recently told MOT Leeds News: "It’s a no-brainer if they get promoted, obviously. Paying £10m is absolutely nothing in this day and age; it’d be a bargain based on his performances at Elland Road,"

“If they don’t get promoted, Financial Fair Play becomes more of a consideration. I know there’s lots of Leeds players out on loan across Europe. Hopefully for Leeds United they’re doing well and that will enhance their transfer value.

“They could more than likely raise funds through selling those players and then get Rodon through the door regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship. If Leeds have a chance of bringing him to the club, they should do so now and get it done.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for the Welsh international.