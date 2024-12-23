Leeds United have been dealt a potentially significant blow in their pursuit of Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to a recent report from Football Insider, where it has been claimed that Spurs have enquired for Godfrey.

Godfrey, who made his first-team breakthrough at Norwich City under current Whites boss Daniel Farke before earning a reported £25 million switch to Everton in 2020, currently finds himself out of favour at Atalanta.

The 26-year-old has chalked up just 22 minutes of league action this term for Atalanta, who are currently leading the way in the Serie A standings with a two-point advantage over second-placed Napoli.

Ben Godfrey's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 23 Years Club Appearances Goals 2014-2016 York City 15 1 2016-2020 Norwich City 78 5 2017-2018 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 51 1 2020-2024 Everton 93 0 2024- Atalanta 4 0

It's understandable, then, just why he hasn't been able to gain much of a look-in under Gian Piero Gasperini despite only joining back in the summer and why the exit door appears a potential avenue next month, but Leeds' chances of completing the deal are now seemingly weaker.

Tottenham Hotspur join transfer race for Atalanta's Ben Godfrey

As per the aforementioned report, Spurs have made contact with Atalanta in a bid to sign Godfrey and alleviate the current defensive crisis in which Ange Postecoglou is contending with.

It's said that Spurs are looking to acquire Godfrey on a short-term loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, as Postecoglou seeks a quick-fix to the side's present concerns.

Spurs, who have conceded nine goals in their last two matches and were put to the sword in a 3-6 home defeat to Liverpool yesterday afternoon, are currently without their first-choice central defensive duo of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero through injury.

Consequently, ex-Whites prodigy Archie Gray has been forced to play at centre-back as of late following his summer move from Elland Road.

Leeds United's interest in Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ben Godfrey

It could represent something of a blow to Leeds, who are reportedly keen on Godfrey. Last week, journalist Graeme Bailey revealed the Whites' interest to LeedsUnited.News, though he clarified that any such move remains unlikely until Farke's side return to the Premier League, adding further incentive to their promotion pursuit.

Leeds are currently competing for automatic promotion and they're just three points behind league leaders Sheffield United, so a return to the top-flight and a subsequent move for Godfrey could well happen but their chances at potentially landing him in the winter window now feel even slimmer.

Bailey explained to LeedsUnited.News: "Godfrey is someone Leeds have liked for a long time. It is totally dependent on Leeds getting back to the Premier League. The player has interest in January, but from what I’m told he’s not massively looking to move.

"Everyone thinks, oh well he’s not getting game time at Atalanta. But they don’t actually realise that Atalanta are top of the league, the only reason he’s not in is because they’re playing so well.

"It’s not as if they don’t like him, they are literally just top of Serie A. British media are misreading that personally, Leeds like him but are only in the conversation if they go up."

Unfortunately for Leeds, it does look as though there are plenty of factors which go against their chances of signing Godfrey. He would represent a very ambitious capture for the Championship in any case, but with Spurs' fresh interest in mind, any faint hopes of swiping the defender in January have now surely been quashed.