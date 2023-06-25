Ever since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, seemingly one after the other, Leeds United players have been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

However, reports emerging over this weekend are now, finally, linking the Whites with a transfer move of their own.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The latest Leeds United transfer news comes courtesy of The Mirror, who report that the club are on the trail of Amad Diallo following his successful loan spell at Sunderland.

Indeed, the report states that with the likes of Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto eyeing an exit from the club, with the club bound to be looking for wide options as a result, a loan move for Amad has emerged as a possibility.

How did Amad Diallo perform at Sunderland?

Of course, having watched Amad Diallo on loan at Sunderland last season, it would surely be a no-brainer for Leeds United to bring him in were they able to.

Heading to the North East, there was real pressure on the Ivory Coast international to succeed after an average spell with Rangers, and he certainly did that.

Amad Diallo had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23.

Amad finished the campaign with 14 goals in the Championship, which included one in the play-off semi-finals as Sunderland crashed out at the hands of Luton Town.

Still, with Sunderland lacking central attacking options, Diallo, and fellow wide forward Jack Clarke, really stepped up.

What is Man Utd's stance on Amad Diallo?

Despite that impressive campaign at Sunderland, though, all of the signs seem to point to Amad Diallo heading out on loan once again next season.

According to The Mirror, though, United boss Erik ten Hag does plan on taking Diallo on pre-season to the United States.

Erik ten Hag would reportedly prefer a loan move abroad for Diallo.

Clearly, that would potentially delay any loan move to Elland Road.

Interestingly, it is also claimed that ten Hag would prefer a loan deal abroad, or to one of the newly-promoted Premier League sides, as opposed to another season in the Championship, which potentially harms Leeds' chances of this deal further.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leeds United?

Putting the potential obstacles aside, if Leeds were to pull this off, it would be a fantastic bit of business.

With the club set to lose a number of their stars, in Diallo, the club would certainly be getting one in return, albeit temporarily.

All in all, though, this is a deal that you struggle to see happening at this stage.

Diallo being involved in pre-season for United could be a huge blow to any deal, with their final match of their US tour set to take place just days before Leeds' Championship opener with Cardiff City.

Furthermore, with ten Hag's preference a loan move not in the Championship, Leeds sound as though they have some convincing to do.