Up until last weekend, Leeds United winning promotion back to the Premier League looked to be a forgone conclusion. However, a tough run of form just before the international break has seen Sheffield United and Burnley close the gap back up to the league leaders.

The Blades are now sat level on points with Daniel Farke's side, while the Clarets sit just two points behind the pair of Yorkshire rivals in third place. It makes for an incredibly intriguing final eight games of the campaign, with the fight for the top two surely going to go down to the wire.

The Whites return to action after the international break at home to Swansea City, and they will be hoping that a raucous Elland Road will prove too much for the South Wales outfit and hand them a vital three points.

Nevertheless, with their spot in the top two under threat for the first time in a long while, Leeds must rally and win promotion to the top flight, otherwise there is a chance that some of their top performers will be sought after by others, including an incredible summer signing.

Leeds will struggle to hold onto Ao Tanaka if they fail to win promotion

Farke's team suffered heartbreak in the play-off final last season as Adam Armstrong's first-half strike sent Southampton up to the Premier League after a one-year absence.

However, the Whites came into this campaign with a vengeance, and they have led the way since the start of 2025. However, they now have a huge amount of pressure on them from Sheffield United and Burnley, and there will be huge fears that history is going to repeat itself.

Leeds do not have a good record in the play-offs, and there is a great desire to see them avoided and for promotion to be won automatically.

If they do fail to go back to the top flight, however, Ao Tanaka may be one of those who Farke will be at risk of losing after proving to be an incredible acquisition.

Signed for just €3.5million (£2.95m) in the summer from German side Düsseldorf, the midfielder has quickly become a star at Elland Road and he has played a crucial role in front of the defence in a holding role.

The 26-year-old was a player that was not at the top of Farke's list, but he has proven to be an incredible option in the middle of the park, and at under £3m, the Whites have more than got their money's worth.

Yet, it is clear that Tanaka has more than enough ability to play in the Premier League and if Leeds do not go up, then he will be the subject of significant interest.

Ao Tanaka's Leeds United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 35 (30) Minutes played 2669 Goals (assists) 4 (2) xG 2.65 Shots (on target) 36 (8) Pass accuracy 89.9% Chances created 27 Tackle success 60% Duel success 56.6% *Stats correct as of 20/03/2025

Leeds would get a good fee for Ao Tanaka if he does depart

While losing the Japanese midfielder would be a huge loss for Farke and his team, it must be stated that they would receive a sizable profit from any transfer.

Tanaka has proven this season that he can be a difference-maker in the top flight, and those in and around the bottom half of the Premier League will be keeping tabs on his movements over the summer.

Nevertheless, Leeds are still at the top of the Championship and they still hold a commanding position in the race for promotion and, if achieved, there is no doubt that he will stick around at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.