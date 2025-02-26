Leeds United are set to engage in a transfer battle with Everton for the services of Manor Solomon heading into the 2025/26 campaign, but their recent dealings with Tottenham Hotspur could help to return the winger from north London.

It's looking increasingly likely that the Whites will achieve promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking. Daniel Farke's side, who are unbeaten in 16 Championship matches, extended their lead at the top of the table to five points by claiming a dramatic 3-1 victory away to second-placed Sheffield United on Monday evening.

Leeds have put together a formidable run of form in recent months, which has been helped by Solomon's growing influence. The Israeli international headed to Elland Road on loan at the start of the season and initially encountered a mixed start to life in the Championship but has since found his feet to establish himself as one of the very best attackers in the division.

Solomon's return of five goals and six assists from his last 14 appearances have tightened Leeds' grip on the league title. The winger has seven goals and assists apiece overall and his displays are keeping the likes of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani out of the side - no mean feat by any stretch, of course.

Manor Solomon's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United via FotMob, as of February 25 Appearances 27 Starts 18 Goals 7 xG 5.29 Assists 7 xA 4.01 Chances created 38 Successful dribbles 49 Dribble success 65.3%

It makes perfect sense that Leeds, who may already have one eye on the Premier League for next season, are eager to make Solomon's stay in west Yorkshire a permanent one. It's equally unsurprising that they face competition for his signature next term, but they may just have a trump card that could swing in their favour.

Leeds United, Everton's transfer interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Manor Solomon

Solomon is reportedly available for transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Leeds are among the sides keen to capitalise on Ange Postecoglou's stance. As per a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Spurs are open to selling Solomon for a fee between £10-15 million amid interest from both Leeds and Everton.

The 25-year-old struggled with injuries last season at Spurs and has been unable to make his mark with the side.

It's said Leeds would "love" to strike a permanent deal for the talented attacker if they gain promotion back to the top-flight as expected, and the mooted fee is deemed reasonable.

Everton are one side known to be interested in Solomon. However, one would only expect wider interest to grow in the coming weeks and months given Solomon's form this season and the price he's available at, meaning further top-flight competition - be it domestically or continentally - would surely be no shock.

Leeds have the natural advantage of having had Solomon for a season and helping to reignite the career of the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk flyer, but an underrated boost could also be their recent transfer history with Spurs.

Leeds United may have advantage over Everton for Tottenham Hotspur, Manor Solomon transfer deal

The Whites have struck a number of agreements with Spurs in recent times, and the two sides clearly enjoy a positive working relationship at the very least.

Of course, there was the deal for Solomon, while Leeds have also brokered two other loan moves with Spurs since relegation from the Premier League - namely that for Joe Rodon and a less-successful move for Djed Spence, which was terminated mid-way through the previous season.

The most notable deal between Leeds and Spurs, however, saw homegrown prodigy Archie Gray leave for the Premier League giants last summer in a reported £30 million move. Gray had been linked to a number of sides including Brentford, but Spurs eventually won his signature while Rodon headed the other way following his impressive loan stay.

Those relations, and the ability to successfully agree a number of deals in the last two seasons, should surely help Leeds. They will already fancy their chances of pulling off a permanent move for Solomon, all things considered, but recent history could make a decisive difference and they need to be capitalising on exactly that.