Leeds urged to snub Tottenham man for Championship ace

Noel Whelan has told Leeds United to target Todd Cantwell over Ryan Sessegnon in the final portion of this transfer window.

It’s a market that has felt as though it has been over for eternity but we are now entering the last knock-ins in the market.

Indeed, Leeds have been busy this summer but the speculation over them adding further is continuing, with yesterday’s printed Scottish Daily Mail reporting that they are interested in signing Sessegnon, alongside the likes of Celtic.

For Whelan, though, the Whites should be looking at someone like Cantwell this window rather than the Spurs man.

He said via Football Insider:

“Leeds do not need him.

“I think Marcelo Bielsa is happy with his squad in that area. He has the likes of Dallas, Alioski and Harrison so I do not think someone like Sessegnon be looked at.

“What is needed is a Cantwell, a number 10 who can also play out wide.”

The Verdict

Whether Leeds sign either, both or neither, it’s safe to say the Whites have had a pretty good window up until now and they can be pleased with their business.

Cantwell is a player many feel could certainly star in the Premier League consistently after a good season with Norwich City last year.

Of course, the Yellows will want to keep him but money does talk and Leeds haven’t been afraid to spend some cash this transfer window so far.

Let’s see if Norwich end up having to lose the attacking midfielder.

