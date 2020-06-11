Leeds urged to launch player enquiry after recent setback

Quoted by Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips has urged Leeds United’s medical staff to really drill down into Jean-Kevin Augustin and see what is going on with his fitness issues.

The striker has hardly played since arriving on loan in January and, though Marcelo Bielsa has the highest of fitness standards, he has had time to try and work his way up to the required level.

Instead, though, it appears as though he has broken down in training again and that leaves Leeds with real question marks over what is going on with his body right now.

Kevin Phillips feels a full enquiry needs to be launched, and has urged the staff at the club to really take a look at every aspect surrounding him at the moment.

He said:

“You have to question all sorts of things.

“What is the player’s lifestyle like? Is he eating properly? What is he doing away from the training ground? And they will ask these questions.

“The sports science team will look at the training methods and see if anything has changed that is not helping him.

“Ultimately, another injury which is a concern for Marcelo Bielsa and his medical staff. It is another blow for them.”

The Verdict

Leeds haven’t really needed Augustin to get to the point they are at this season, of course, and will feel as though they can finish the job without him but, even so, it is a real headache that needs to be solved.

Are Leeds going to be willing to spend the touted fee for the striker if they’ve hardly even see him play? It’s a really unfortunate situation and one that needs mulling over.