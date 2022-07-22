Leeds update shows Millwall have learnt from past mistakes: Opinion

It speaks volumes about how strong a summer window Millwall have had that there is so much positivity surrounding the club heading into the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign despite the departure of talismanic attack Jed Wallace.

George Honeyman and Zian Flemming should help to replace some of Wallace’s creativity while bringing back Benik Afobe was a no-brainer after his performances on loan last term and Charlie Cresswell adds needed cover and competition at centre-back.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton became the Lions’ fifth summer signing earlier this month and should quickly become a popular figure amongst the supporters given his industry and quality on the ball.

Even landing him represented a great bit of business from Millwall but London News Online‘s report today that there is an option to buy included in the deal makes it even better.

Not only that, it shows that the south London club have learnt from their previous mistakes when it comes to loan signings.

Jayson Molumby and Dan Ballard both impressed on loan from Premier League clubs in recent years but despite their best attempts, Millwall were unable to re-sign them the summer after their spell.

Instead, Molumby moved to West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan that included an option to buy, which has now been triggered by the Baggies.

Ballard, meanwhile, was the subject of a bidding war this summer and despite the Lions showing interest opted to join newly-promoted Sunderland.

The reported inclusion of an option to buy in Shackleton’s loan from Leeds not only looks a wise move with the future in mind but also shows they have learnt from the disappointments of seeing previous loanees joining Championship rivals.

We don’t yet know what the potential fee would be but as the 22-year-old will enter the final year of his contract next summer, the Lions should have been able to negotiate a good deal.

Additionally, it doesn’t appear to be an obligation to buy, which means if things don’t work out they can opt to let the midfielder return to his club.

It’s hard to see a downside to the move from a Millwall perspective as they continue a hugely impressive summer window.