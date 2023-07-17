Leeds United are hoping to resist transfer pressure from Everton this summer to hold onto Wilfried Gnonto.

According to The Athletic, the Whites plan to keep the Italian winger despite transfer interest coming from the Premier League.

The Championship side view the 19-year-old as someone with a lot of potential and a player that could be important to the club gaining its place back in the top flight.

Daniel Farke is keen to work with the youngster, and it is hoped that a new contract can be agreed to stave off interest from elsewhere.

What is the latest in the transfer situation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton reportedly made an offer worth up to £15 million for the player, but it has since been denied that a formal bid was made by the Toffees.

Leeds’ valuation far exceeds the £15 million mark anyway, so any bid of that valuation is highly likely to be rejected.

It is unclear just what kind of offer Everton can even put forward this transfer window due to their financial fair play concerns.

The Premier League side’s financial issues may see them unable to afford the asking price Leeds have placed on the future of Gnonto.

But there is also interest from Aston Villa, as well as Italian giants Inter Milan, where Gnonto came through as a youngster before moving to FC Zurich at 16-years of age.

Does Wilfried Gnonto have a relegation release clause?

It is believed that there is no release clause in the contract of Gnonto, even with Leeds suffering relegation to the Championship.

Several other first team squad members have such clauses installed in their deals with the Yorkshire club, which has already seen Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno depart Elland Road.

Illan Meslier is another player that is understood to not have a release clause in his contract, with the goalkeeper also the subject of transfer speculation this window.

However, Leeds are more open to the potential sale of the Frenchman if a sizable offer arrives, with a change in scenery seen as a potentially good next move after two difficult seasons with the team.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Championship following a 19th place finish in the Premier League last season.

Sam Allardyce arrived in the closing weeks with the remit of keeping the team in the top flight, but the former England manager was unable to do so.

Leeds’ campaign kicks-off on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto was signed last summer in a low-key deal that went slightly under the radar.

But the winger proved a smart addition to the squad, with his performances earning him plenty of plaudits.

Game time was difficult to come by, making just 14 league starts, but he did contribute two goals and four assists during his time on the pitch.

Keeping him for another year would be a smart move, as Gnonto has the talent to perform very well in the Championship which could be key to their push for promotion this season.