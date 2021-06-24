Leeds United’s Victor Orta to snub 17-goal EFL star’s transfer plea

AFC Bournemouth attacker, Arnaut Danjuma, is not a player on Leeds United’s radar this summer.

Leeds are looking to evolve their squad having finished ninth in the Premier League last season, whilst Bournemouth are focused on regrouping ahead of a second successive season in the Championship.

Jonathan Woodgate couldn’t lead the Cherries to promotion last season, despite reaching the play-offs and leaning heavily on Danjuma’s impact.

The Dutchman scored an impressive 17 goals across the season, including two in the play-off semi-finals against Brentford. The 24-year-old added a further seven assists across the campaign and proved to be one of the Championship’s leading lights.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have confirmed that Danjuma is not on Leeds or Victor Orta’s radar this summer, despite the fact that the winger talked up Elland Road as a potential destination for him recently.

He told Dutch outlet, Voetbal International, (as quoted by the YEP) that he feels he’s outgrown the Championship.

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League,” Danjuma explained. “And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Danjuma’s previous 14 Premier League appearances came in Bournemouth’s relegation campaign of 2019/20. The winger failed to score a goal or register an assist.

The Verdict

In terms of Championship wingers, Danjuma is the standout and is a player that someone will surely take a punt on in the Premier League.

That doesn’t look like it will be Leeds, which isn’t really a surprise.

Orta and Marcelo Bielsa very rarely look elsewhere in England for signings to bolster their squad, with Leeds keeping a close eye on the European market instead.

Danjuma will be pricey and likely eat away at a large chunk of Leeds’ budget.

Thoughts? Let us know!