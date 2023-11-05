Leeds United closed the gap on the runaway top two of the Championship this past weekend with a huge 1-0 win away at table-topping Leicester City.

The Whites held the Foxes to precious little and it was a Georgino Rutter tap-in from a Leeds corner in the second half that separated the two sides.

And with Ipswich also dropping points against Birmingham City, it has meant that Daniel Farke's side have made small gains on both Leicester and the Tractor Boys, closing the gap on the top two to seven points.

One of Leeds' stars this season has been Crysencio Summerville, who has been a key part of Farke's starting 11 most weeks and has been a real game-changer.

Summerville has played in 12 of Leeds' 15 league matches this season, and he has been by far their most productive in the final third, scoring six goals and assisting a further four.

Crysencio Summerville's League Stats For Leeds United, As Of November 5, 2023 Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 Premier League 6 0 0 2022-23 Premier League 28 4 2 2023-24 Championship 12 6 2

The Dutchman turned the game on its head at Norwich City, scoring twice in a 3-2 win against the Canaries last month, and he was also superb in a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town by scoring twice and assisting twice too.

And as expected with the form that he is in, there is Premier League interest in the 22-year-old, according to Football Insider, ahead of the January transfer window.

What do Leeds United value Crysencio Summerville at?

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds value Summerville very highly when it comes to how much the Dutchman is worth in a transfer.

The United hierarchy see Summerville as a player who is worth at least £25 million, if not more, and with the form he is showing at Championship level this season it will be a surprise if clubs are not interested come the January transfer window.

However, Leeds have no plans to sell Summerville if teams come calling, and considering the attacker is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, there is no rush to make a decision on the exciting 22-year-old.

Is Crysencio Summerville worth £25 million-plus?

Realistically, a player is only worth what another club is willing to pay, and for a 22-year-old winger who is scoring and assisting regularly in the Championship is worth his weight in gold.

Summerville also showed flashes of his quality in the Premier League too, but with Leeds struggling for two seasons at the top level, his contributions were always going to be quite limited.

The drop down in division to the Championship is obviously suiting Summerville down to the ground, with Leeds having more of the ball and looking more threatening on the break, and having an attack-minded manager like Farke can only help his cause.

He has a lot of freedom to roam and attack in different areas of the pitch and that ability is going to be very crucial to Leeds’ promotion hopes between now and the end of the season.

Of course, every player has their price, but even if a £25 million offer comes in January, Leeds need to turn it away as not only is Summerville important to the club’s promotion hopes, but he could be worth more in the future.