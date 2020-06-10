Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts sends message to Rotherham United man after recent announcement

Rotherham United have clinched promotion back into the Championship after the majority of the League One clubs agreed to curtail the 2019/20 campaign.

It means that it’s a swift return to the second tier for Paul Warne’s side, who were in their first season back in League One after relegation last term.

Rotherham are joined by Coventry City in the Championship next season, with Portsmouth, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town battling it out for the final promotion spot.

One player that played a key role in Rotherham United’s promotion-winning campaign was Freddie Ladapo, who wasted no time in adjusting to his new surroundings after signing from League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2019.

Ladapo made 39 appearances for Paul Warne’s men, and chipped in with 17 goals and two assists, and he’ll be keen to have a similar impact for the club next season.

Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts took to Instagram to congratulate Ladapo on achieving promotion into the Championship with the Millers.

It seems unlikely that Ladapo will come up against Roberts next season, with Leeds looking as though they’re going to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Rotherham United quiz?

1 of 15 Have Rotherham United got higher or lower than 60 points this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him congratulating Ladapo on his promotion with Rotherham.

The Millers have really impressed me this season under the management of Paul Warne, and I think they could surprise a few teams in the Championship next season.

Ladapo will be eager to showcase his talent in the second tier at the earliest of opportunities as well, as he’s clearly a player that can adjust to the step up in divisions, having done it with Rotherham this season in League One.