Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts reveals Mateusz Klich nickname in social post

Prior to the EFL’s postponement, Tyler Roberts was cashing in on some of Mateusz Klich’s brilliance at Leeds United, which has led to the forward nicknaming the Polish international the ‘assist king’.

Leeds were in electric form prior to the postponement and had won five consecutive fixtures to move to the top of the Championship table.

Roberts, in Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull City, scored a brace, which were both expertly set-up be Klich; the first was a sharp lay-off, whilst the second was a beautiful cross, which was met by an equally classy header from Roberts.

Yesterday, Klich turned 30 and received a number of messages on his special day, including one from Roberts, who took to his Instagram to relay the following message:

When the season restarts, Roberts and Klich will be hoping to play their part in a memorable promotion for Leeds.

The Whites sit top of the Championship table at this moment in time, a point clear of West Brom. However, more importantly, there is a seven-point lead over Fulham in third, with the Cottagers still holding the biggest threat to the top-two.

The Verdict

Klich has been in fine form over the last couple of seasons for Leeds and the 30-year-old remains such an influence in the final third.

Roberts has benefitted from that recently and having scored his brace against Hull in the penultimate weekend before the postponement, he’s going to be looking to play a big role in the promotion race.

This pair, linking up like we know they can, might be vital.

